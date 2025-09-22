 Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, September 22: Tulsi Shocks Everyone With Her Statement In Court
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, September 22: Tulsi Shocks Everyone With Her Statement In Court

Today's (September 22, 2025) episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahi Thi season 2 was very interesting. Tulsi, in court, gave a statement against Pari, and supported the Parekhs. Read on to know more...

September 22, 2025
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, September 22: Today's episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi season 2 was very interesting. The lawyer representing the Parekhs calls Tulsi in the witness box. The lawyer tells the court that Tulsi is someone who always supports the truth. Many years ago, she had killed her son (Ansh), and a few months ago, she didn't want her other son (Angad) to get bail as she thought that he was wrong.

Later, he asks Tulsi whether the Parekhs have done something wrong with her daughter Pari. Tulsi says that there were marks on her daughter's face, but Ajay had not hit her. She also says that the Parekh family never toutured her daughter, and they haven't done any domestic violence on Pari. Mihir and other members of the Virani family get shocked to hear Tulsi's statement.

The court orders that the police should investigate the case, and the Parekhs are granted bail. Mihir and everyone else leave the court very upset. The Gujarati community people, who came to support Mihir, question him about why Tulsi gave a statement like this.

When they come out of the court, the media starts asking questions to Mihir, Pari, and Tulsi, but Hemant interferes and stops the media.

Later, when Tulsi comes home, Mihir shouts at her for not supporting Pari. Tulsi tells Mihir that he is only listening to what Pari says, but he is not able to see what is actually happening. She says that Pari has created a chakravyuh in which the whole family is stuck.

Tulsi tells Mihir that she has seen with her own eyes how Pari forgot all the values, broke all the limits, and met Ranvijay in the chawl. Tulsi reveals that it was Vrinda who helped her know Pari's truth. She also reveals that Pari herself has told her everything, but Mihir doesn't believe Tulsi.

Meanwhile, in the preview of Tuesday's episode, we get to see that Tulsi asks Pari to tell the truth, and Pari, in front of everyone, says that whatever Tulsi is saying is true. However, it will be interesting to see what new twist will be there in tomorrow's episode.

