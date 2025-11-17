 'I Am Not Pregnant': Sayantani Ghosh Breaks Silence On Pregnancy Rumours; Shares A Long Note
Sayantani Ghosh, who is currently seen in the show Jagadhatri, on Monday, took to Instagram to share a long note in which she dismissed the rumours of her pregnancy. She posted, "I AM NOT PREGNANT!! In a recent interview I was asked if i was Pregnant ?? And the reason for people to speculate this just blew my mind... (sic)."

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 07:34 PM IST
Television Sayantani Ghosh, who is currently seen in the show Jagadhatri, on Monday, took to Instagram to share a long note in which she dismissed the rumours of her pregnancy. She posted, "I AM NOT PREGNANT!! In a recent interview I was asked if i was Pregnant ?? And the reason for people to speculate this just blew my mind-because in recent times I have been seen wearing more lose and flowy clothes Like really WHAT THE HELL Sadly this is what we call a modern and forward thinking society.Still so typical in our thought process! So much noise around women empowerment yet we hardly bat an eyelid before judging and reaching at conclusions about women! WHAT AN IRONY (sic)."

The actress further wrote that some judgements can create 'mental havoc', so one needs to act more responsibly. Ghosh wrote, "So here's the truth - I am a 41 year old married non pregnant woman. I wear comfortable clothing because I prefer it that way. With age my body has changed, it is a certain type now and there is no shame about it! I looked a particular way in my 20's,30's and now I am what I am.. I owned it then,I own it now! I was confident then, I am confident now! As they say "change is the biggest constant in life (sic)."

We Need To Learn To Respect People's Privacy: Sayantani Ghosh

In her note, she further wrote about the concept of a woman's biological clock, but the actress also mentioned that it should be the decision solely of the 'main people concerned'.

Sayantani revealed that she is a godmother to her nieces and newphes. She wrote, "Being a Mother is a beautiful gift and well I am a godmother to beautiful neices and nephews. But beyond a certain point we really need to learn to respect people's privacy !! Why can't we just be and let be?? (sic)."

"We really need to stop having conversations around the kilos we have gained or lost, let's have conversations around the overall physical and mental well being Need to stop discussions about the strands of grey hair or fine lines,let's talk about the experiences, life lessons and wisdom gained with time. And about a Woman fulfilling the different roles that she's expected to- let's rather talk about the strength she shows in standing tall still in today's society,the balancing act she fulfills so beautifully in which ever roles she chooses to (sic)," she concluded the note.

Sayantani got married to Anugrah Tiwari in December 2021. The two have shared many romantic pictures and reels on Instagram, and their fans love it.

