 Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trend: Who Are The Top 3 Popular Contestants Of Salman Khan's Show This Week?
In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 19, Pranit More chose Shehbaz Badesha as "winner material", leaving Gaurav Khanna disappointed. Recently, Gaurav's sister called out Bigg Boss 19 makers for taking Amaal Mallik's side. She wrote in her post, 'It's honestly clear now that the makers are trending way too much in favour.'

Anamika Bharti
Updated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 02:26 PM IST
article-image
Bigg Boss 19 | Instagram

There have been many twists and turns in the Bigg Boss 19 house. However, the show’s popularity has continued to rise as the chaos inside the house only intensifies. Influenced by the narrative unfolding in the house, Pranit More chose Shehbaz Badesha as "winner material" instead of Gaurav Khanna. But who do the viewers believe is actually leading the show when it comes to popularity and voting trends?

As per BB Tak, Gaurav is leading the voting trend with the highest votes. The popularity trend is then followed by Farrhana Bhatt. The third most popular contestant of Salman Khan's hosted show has turned out to be Pranit. Ashnoor Kaur and Tanya Mittal then follow the popularity trend.

Meanwhile, Shehbaz, Malti and Kunickaa are in the bottom three with Kunickaa reportedly having the fewest vote. Despite lowest votes since several weeks, Kunickaa is managing to protect herself from the elimination. In the upcoming episode, Kunickaa's son will be arriving to cheer her up.

Gaurav Khanna's Sister Calls Out Bigg Boss 19 Makers

Gaurav's sister Priya Mehrotra called out Bigg Boss 19 makers, saying in her recent Instagram story, "It's honestly clear now that the makers are trending way too much in favour of a contestant from a big, well connected family." She then continued to praise her brother saying, "There's Gaurav Khanna playing solo, standing firm, and delivering a clean, solid game without any special treatment. He's proving himself every single day purely on strength, grit, and individuality (sic)."

Bigg Boss 19

Bigg Boss 19 | Instagram

She further went on to call indirectly out (without taking any name) to Amaal, saying that he is being backed by the makers and everyone else. Priya further added in her post that despite all the support, Amaal is "still can not hold his ground."

Watch Bigg Boss 19 every Monday to Sunday, 9 pm onwards on Jio Hotstar and at 10:30 pm on Colors TV.

