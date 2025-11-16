 Mridul Tiwari Gets Mobbed, Receives Grand Welcome In Noida After Bigg Boss 19 Eviction; Watch Video
Ria SharmaUpdated: Sunday, November 16, 2025, 03:31 PM IST
article-image

Bigg Boss 19 contestant and popular YouTuber Mridul Tiwari received a massive, star-like welcome in Noida after his eviction from the reality show. Several videos on social media show an overwhelming crowd gathered to celebrate his return. Fans turned the streets into a scene of frenzy.

In the now-viral videos, Mridul is seen in his car, waving at hundreds of fans who had gathered to catch a glimpse of him. His vehicle was mobbed as admirers surrounded it from all sides. They are also seen cheering loudly and chanting his name.

The content creator appeared visibly overwhelmed by the love and enthusiasm.

Adorned with multiple garlands around his neck, Mridul stepped out briefly to greet the crowd. He shook hands with several fans and acknowledged their support.

The 25-year-old smiled and interacted despite the heavy rush around him. Many fans were seen raising slogans and recording the moment on their phones as they celebrated Mridul's journey on the show.

Mridul had built a strong fanbase even before he entered Bigg Boss 19. His supporters praised him for playing with honesty and maintaining dignity.

However, his mid-week eviction surprised many viewers and his fans called it 'unfair'. They also felt that Mridul deserved to be in Top 5.

During an exclusive interaction with The Free Press Journal, Mridul opened up about his eviction and said he was stunned after watching videos shared by the very audience members who were inside the Bigg Boss 19 house during the vote.

"When I came out, I saw several videos from people who were present inside the house as the audience. They said they were told that the voting was for the captaincy task, not for elimination. They were also told that I had already become the captain and that GK (Gaurav Khanna) had been trying for a long time. That’s why they voted for him. Some were even told that I myself wanted GK to become the captain. So they either misunderstood everything or this was planned by the makers," he said.

He added that the entire situation felt unjust. When asked about the belief that the makers eliminated him because his massive voting audience could threaten Gaurav Khanna’s chances of winning, Mridul didn’t hold back. He said, “If this is true and people feel this way, then it’s very wrong. If you can’t see me win, why did you take me on the show? You should’ve told me beforehand."

