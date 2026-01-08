The Raja Saab Advance Booking Report: Prabhas Starrer Has Sold More Than 2 Lakh Tickets

The Raja Saab Poster | Instagram

Prabhas starrer The Raja Saab is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited pan-India films. The actor's fans have been waiting for the film eagerly, as they had last seen him in Kalki 2898 AD, which was released in 2024. The trailer and the songs of The Raja Saab have created a decent pre-release buzz, and the advance booking of the film was started on Wednesday.

According to Sacnilk, just in one day, the film has already sold more than 2 lakh tickets for its day one, which is quite good. The film has till now collected Rs. 5.66 crore (Telugu, Tamil, Hindi) on its first day without block seats, and with block seats, the collection is Rs. 11.09 crore.

While the advance booking is good, it is surely not great that we would expect for a Prabhas film. For now, we can expect, The Raja Saab to take an opening of around Rs. 20-25 core (all languages). However, it also depends on the on-the-spot booking, so the collection can be more than Rs. 25 crore as well.

The Raja Saab Budget

According to some reports, The Raja Saab is made on a budget of Rs. 400-450 crore. So, the film surely needs to take a bumper opening, and continue to collect well at the box office.

The Raja Saab Reviews

It will also be interesting to see what reviews the movie will get. The teaser and trailer have received mixed responses. So, the collections also depend on reviews and word of mouth.

The Raja Saab Cast

Apart from Prabhas, the movie also stars Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar. With such an amazing star cast, it will be interesting to see what response the film will get from the audience. Will The Raja Saab become a hit at the box office or not? Let's wait and watch!