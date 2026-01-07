'He Welcomed Us Right From The Gate...': Prabhas' Female Fan Meets Actor At His Hyderabad Residence Ahead Of The Raja Saab Release—VIDEO

Photo Via Instagram/@srilekha_honey

Telugu actor Prabhas enjoys a massive fan following across the country, with admirers often eager to meet him. Amid this, a female fan shared her experience of meeting the actor at his Jubilee Hills residence in Hyderabad, revealing that she gifted him a Bhagavad Gita and presents for his pet. She couldn’t stop praising Prabhas, calling him 'down-to-earth.'

Prabhas' Female Fan Meets Him At His Hyderabad Home

The fan, named Srilekha Honey, shared a video on her Instagram handle in which she is seen sharing a sweet moment with Prabhas. After meeting him, she penned a long caption that read: "Meeting Prabhas at his residence was an unforgettable memory as a fan. We were invited to his home to meet him, and honestly, you won’t believe how humble he is. He welcomed us right from the gate and personally took us inside his house. Such a down-to-earth person and truly a gem."

Check out the video:

'Feeling So Lucky To Meet Him So Closely'

She added, "I gifted him a Bhagavad Gita book and small gifts for his pet. Feeling so lucky to meet him so closely and spend time with him. What more can I ask for? Thank you, @yours_nagraj Anna, for this best birthday gift—you always give me the most beautiful surprises."

All About The Raja Saab

The Raja Saab, directed by Maruthi, stars Prabhas alongside Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, and Zarina Wahab.

The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on January 9, 2026, coinciding with Sankranti and clashing with Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan, which marks his final film.

Prabhas Work Front

Next, Prabhas has Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, which stars Triptii Dimri in the lead.