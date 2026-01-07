 'He Welcomed Us Right From The Gate...': Prabhas' Female Fan Meets Actor At His Hyderabad Residence Ahead Of The Raja Saab Release—VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'He Welcomed Us Right From The Gate...': Prabhas' Female Fan Meets Actor At His Hyderabad Residence Ahead Of The Raja Saab Release—VIDEO

'He Welcomed Us Right From The Gate...': Prabhas' Female Fan Meets Actor At His Hyderabad Residence Ahead Of The Raja Saab Release—VIDEO

A female fan shared a video of her meeting with Prabhas at his Jubilee Hills residence in Hyderabad, praising his humility. "He welcomed us right from the gate and personally took us inside his house. Such a down-to-earth person and truly a gem," wrote the fan. She gifted the actor a Bhagavad Gita and presents for his pet, calling herself lucky to meet him closely.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 03:50 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via Instagram/@srilekha_honey

Telugu actor Prabhas enjoys a massive fan following across the country, with admirers often eager to meet him. Amid this, a female fan shared her experience of meeting the actor at his Jubilee Hills residence in Hyderabad, revealing that she gifted him a Bhagavad Gita and presents for his pet. She couldn’t stop praising Prabhas, calling him 'down-to-earth.'

Prabhas' Female Fan Meets Him At His Hyderabad Home

The fan, named Srilekha Honey, shared a video on her Instagram handle in which she is seen sharing a sweet moment with Prabhas. After meeting him, she penned a long caption that read: "Meeting Prabhas at his residence was an unforgettable memory as a fan. We were invited to his home to meet him, and honestly, you won’t believe how humble he is. He welcomed us right from the gate and personally took us inside his house. Such a down-to-earth person and truly a gem."

Check out the video:

FPJ Shorts
The Thing With Feathers OTT Release Date Confirmed: Benedict Cumberbatch's Heatfelt Drama Film Will Premier Soon On This Platform
The Thing With Feathers OTT Release Date Confirmed: Benedict Cumberbatch's Heatfelt Drama Film Will Premier Soon On This Platform
'Heartbreaking': Shikhar Dhawan REACTS Over Brutal Assault Against Hindu Woman In Bangladesh
'Heartbreaking': Shikhar Dhawan REACTS Over Brutal Assault Against Hindu Woman In Bangladesh
Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Seeking Probe Into Alleged CLAT 2026 Paper Leak
Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Seeking Probe Into Alleged CLAT 2026 Paper Leak
PHDCCI Seeks Incentives In Budget 2026-27 To Push Growth Of MSME sector
PHDCCI Seeks Incentives In Budget 2026-27 To Push Growth Of MSME sector
Read Also
'Hats Off': Ram Gopal Varma Says Prabhas' Heroines Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan & Riddhi Kumar...
article-image

'Feeling So Lucky To Meet Him So Closely'

She added, "I gifted him a Bhagavad Gita book and small gifts for his pet. Feeling so lucky to meet him so closely and spend time with him. What more can I ask for? Thank you, @yours_nagraj Anna, for this best birthday gift—you always give me the most beautiful surprises."

All About The Raja Saab

The Raja Saab, directed by Maruthi, stars Prabhas alongside Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, and Zarina Wahab.

The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on January 9, 2026, coinciding with Sankranti and clashing with Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan, which marks his final film.

Read Also
'Prabhas Doesn't Want Anyone To Treat Him Like A Superstar': Boman Irani, Zarina Wahab Praise The...
article-image

Prabhas Work Front

Next, Prabhas has Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, which stars Triptii Dimri in the lead.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

The Thing With Feathers OTT Release Date Confirmed: Benedict Cumberbatch's Heatfelt Drama Film Will...

The Thing With Feathers OTT Release Date Confirmed: Benedict Cumberbatch's Heatfelt Drama Film Will...

'He Welcomed Us Right From The Gate...': Prabhas' Female Fan Meets Actor At His Hyderabad Residence...

'He Welcomed Us Right From The Gate...': Prabhas' Female Fan Meets Actor At His Hyderabad Residence...

Sydney Sweeney's Naked Photoshoot Breaks The Internet! Fans Say, 'Looking Like Marilyn Monroe'

Sydney Sweeney's Naked Photoshoot Breaks The Internet! Fans Say, 'Looking Like Marilyn Monroe'

Jana Nayagan Advance Booking Report: Thalapathy Vijay Fever Hits Mumbai; Actor's Last Film Gets 4 AM...

Jana Nayagan Advance Booking Report: Thalapathy Vijay Fever Hits Mumbai; Actor's Last Film Gets 4 AM...

Border 2 Runtime: Sunny Deol's Film Joins Bollywood's 3-Hour-Plus Club After Dhurandhar, Pushpa 2,...

Border 2 Runtime: Sunny Deol's Film Joins Bollywood's 3-Hour-Plus Club After Dhurandhar, Pushpa 2,...