Farah Khan Birthday: Ace Filmmaker Says She Has Earned More Via YouTube Than Her Entire Career; Here's What We Know: | Instagram @farahkhankunder

Farah Khan is celebrating her 61st birthday today, January 9, with the same energy she brings to the floor, be it choreography, filmmaking, or her recently started journey of vlogging. The director, writer, and true Bollywood buff turned into a YouTuber back in 2024 and has not looked back since then. As she is celebrating her birthday, here's a look at her stellar vlogging journey where she invites celebrities from across the domains and indulges in her most favourite thing to do, cooking!

Farah Khan joined YouTube on April 1, 2024, with the intention to engage herself in productive work till her filmmaking resumes in a year. Unaware of the massive engagement she would get, she posted a couple of videos, and it boomed on the Internet. She also received the iconic 'Silver Button' by YouTube just after her second video, which is ironically a dream for many YouTubers who struggle to achieve it even after years of drilling.

Her cook, Dilip, also made a buzz on the Internet after being introduced in her vlogs. His sharp replies, witty comments, and cooking skills have gone viral online. In a conversation with Soha Ali Khan in a podcast, Farah Khan opened up that she spent all the YouTube earnings in the first year to pay off the debts of that Dilip he had taken in his past.

How much does she earn through YouTube?

On the same podcast, when Soha Ali Khan asked the veteran filmmaker about her YouTube earnings, she revealed that she has made so much money that she could not make in her entire career. She also pointed out, "There's no one in the middle of her and those earnings, it's entirely mine, there's no ownership of it," explaining how filmmakers have to share their gross earnings out of the film's success with the stakeholders.

Meanwhile, the birthday girl continues her journey on YouTube with more than 2.62 million subscribers and more than a billion views on her videos altogether.