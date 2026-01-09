Influencer Deeksha Gulati Accuses BF Udit Rajput Of Cheating During Instagram Live, Gets Emotional: 'Main Iske Liye Nass Tak Kaati' - VIDEO

Popular social media influencer and former TikTok star Deeksha Gulati sparked massive controversy after accusing her boyfriend, influencer Udit Rajput, of cheating on her. Deeksha made the explosive claims during an Instagram Live session, where she broke down while narrating her side of the story. Clips from the live video have since gone viral across social media platforms.

During the live interaction, Deeksha alleged that Udit was involved with another woman while being in a relationship with her and also used her fame for personal gain. Visibly distressed, she claimed that she had introduced Udit to her parents and that discussions about marriage had even taken place. She revealed that when her father asked if she wanted to marry him, her answer was “yes.”

In a shocking statement during the Instagram Live, Deeksha said in Hindi, “I even tried to harm myself for him. I did everything possible, and this is what I got in return.” She further accused Udit of emotionally manipulating her and said that men like him “only use women for their benefit.”

Deeksha also claimed that Udit exploited her popularity and public image while allegedly being involved with someone else behind her back. Throughout the live session, she appeared emotional, expressed anger, and urged her followers to support her during what she described as the most difficult phase of her life.

Deeksha and Udit have also unfollowed each other on Instagram.

The allegations have divided social media users. While many followers have come out in strong support of Deeksha and slammed Udit, others have questioned the authenticity of the claims, calling it a possible publicity stunt. However, reports have stated that sources close to Deeksha have maintained that the situation is genuine and that she is affected by the incident.

Deeksha is known for her stylish photos, dance videos, and lifestyle content and enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram. Udit is also a well-known influencer, reportedly popular for his funny videos and Omegle chat content. The duo was often seen together on social media.

Meanwhile, the comment section on viral clips from the Instagram Live is flooded with mixed reactions. One user wrote, “She seems genuinely hurt. People should stop mocking her.” Another commented, “Couples who constantly show happiness online are often the most insecure.” Some viewers also pointed out that during the live video, someone appeared to interrupt Deeksha repeatedly, raising more questions.

Udit has not officially responded to the allegations so far.