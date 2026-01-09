 'AP Dhillon Ne Karwa Diya Breakup': Netizens REACT To Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya Split Rumours Days After Mumbai Concert Controversy
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'AP Dhillon Ne Karwa Diya Breakup': Netizens REACT To Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya Split Rumours Days After Mumbai Concert Controversy

'AP Dhillon Ne Karwa Diya Breakup': Netizens REACT To Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya Split Rumours Days After Mumbai Concert Controversy

Actors Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya have reportedly called it quits days after singer AP Dhillon's December 26 Mumbai concert. Tara's close onstage moment with AP went viral, followed by a clip showing Veer appearing uncomfortable. While Tara dismissed it as 'clever editing,' netizens blamed AP for the alleged split, posting comments like, "AP Dhillon ke chakkar mein sab khatam."

Sachin TUpdated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 01:06 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via Instagram

B-Town's new couple, Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya, have reportedly called it quits. The breakup rumours surfaced shortly after the AP Dhillon concert controversy. During Dhillon's Mumbai concert on December 26, Tara made a surprise appearance to perform their chart-topping track Thodi Si Daaru. In the video, the duo appeared flirty, with Tara wrapping her arms around AP, while he planted a kiss on her cheek towards the end of the performance.

Read Also
'Shameful And Sick': Tara Sutaria Reveals Negative Captions Were Sent To Content Creators & Meme...
article-image

Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya Breakup

Soon after, another video went viral showing Veer looking visibly uncomfortable, though it was later suggested that the clip may have been edited. Tara and Veer began dating in 2025 and confirmed their relationship in July 2025 after months of speculation. The duo often shared sweet, loved-up posts featuring each other on social media.

Netizens Blame AP Dhillon For Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya's Split

FPJ Shorts
NIFT 2026 Application Deadline Extended Again; Now Apply Till January 16
NIFT 2026 Application Deadline Extended Again; Now Apply Till January 16
Equity MF Inflows Dip 6% To ₹28,054 Crore, Debt Schemes See Massive ₹1.32 Lakh Crore Outflows
Equity MF Inflows Dip 6% To ₹28,054 Crore, Debt Schemes See Massive ₹1.32 Lakh Crore Outflows
Over 69,000 Runners Confirm Participation For The Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026
Over 69,000 Runners Confirm Participation For The Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026
JEE Main 2026 Around the Corner: Topper Shares Smart Last-Minute Preparation Tips
JEE Main 2026 Around the Corner: Topper Shares Smart Last-Minute Preparation Tips

While an official confirmation is awaited, netizens began blaming AP Dhillon for the alleged split soon after the rumours surfaced, citing his close onstage moment with Tara.

A user commented on X, "AP Dhillon ke chakkar mein sab khatam kar diya." Another wrote, "AP Dhillon ne karwa diya breakup."

Tara Sutaria's Reaction To Veer Pahariya's Viral Video From AP Dhillon's Show

After the concert controversy, Tara defended Veer over his viral clip from AP's show and called it 'clever editing.'

Sharing a video from the show, the actress wrote on December 29, "P.S - False narratives, “clever editing” and paid PR campaigns by folks won’t and don’t shake us up! In the end, love and the truth always wins. So the joke’s on the bullies."

Veer also responded in the comments section to his viral concert clip. He wrote, "Not to mention the reaction footage of me was taken during another song not even Thodi si daru. Jokers."

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya are yet to react to the reports.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'AP Dhillon Ne Karwa Diya Breakup': Netizens REACT To Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya Split Rumours Days...

'AP Dhillon Ne Karwa Diya Breakup': Netizens REACT To Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya Split Rumours Days...

'Completely False': Avika Gor Reacts To Pregnancy Rumours 4 Months After Wedding With Milind...

'Completely False': Avika Gor Reacts To Pregnancy Rumours 4 Months After Wedding With Milind...

Farah Khan Birthday: Must-Watch Films Of The Director-Actor On OTT Platforms

Farah Khan Birthday: Must-Watch Films Of The Director-Actor On OTT Platforms

The Raja Saab X Review: Netizens Call Prabhas' Film 'Ultra Disaster', Criticise 'Outdated' Script &...

The Raja Saab X Review: Netizens Call Prabhas' Film 'Ultra Disaster', Criticise 'Outdated' Script &...

Oscars 2025: India's 'Kantara: Chapter 1', 'Tanvi The Great' Join Eligible Films For Best Picture...

Oscars 2025: India's 'Kantara: Chapter 1', 'Tanvi The Great' Join Eligible Films For Best Picture...