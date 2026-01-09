'AP Dhillon Ne Karwa Diya Breakup': Netizens REACT To Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya Split Rumours Days After Mumbai Concert Controversy

Photo Via Instagram

B-Town's new couple, Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya, have reportedly called it quits. The breakup rumours surfaced shortly after the AP Dhillon concert controversy. During Dhillon's Mumbai concert on December 26, Tara made a surprise appearance to perform their chart-topping track Thodi Si Daaru. In the video, the duo appeared flirty, with Tara wrapping her arms around AP, while he planted a kiss on her cheek towards the end of the performance.

Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya Breakup

Soon after, another video went viral showing Veer looking visibly uncomfortable, though it was later suggested that the clip may have been edited. Tara and Veer began dating in 2025 and confirmed their relationship in July 2025 after months of speculation. The duo often shared sweet, loved-up posts featuring each other on social media.

Netizens Blame AP Dhillon For Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya's Split

While an official confirmation is awaited, netizens began blaming AP Dhillon for the alleged split soon after the rumours surfaced, citing his close onstage moment with Tara.

A user commented on X, "AP Dhillon ke chakkar mein sab khatam kar diya." Another wrote, "AP Dhillon ne karwa diya breakup."

Tara Sutaria's Reaction To Veer Pahariya's Viral Video From AP Dhillon's Show

After the concert controversy, Tara defended Veer over his viral clip from AP's show and called it 'clever editing.'

Sharing a video from the show, the actress wrote on December 29, "P.S - False narratives, “clever editing” and paid PR campaigns by folks won’t and don’t shake us up! In the end, love and the truth always wins. So the joke’s on the bullies."

Veer also responded in the comments section to his viral concert clip. He wrote, "Not to mention the reaction footage of me was taken during another song not even Thodi si daru. Jokers."

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya are yet to react to the reports.