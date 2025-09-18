 Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 September 18 Written Update: Vrinda Tells Tulsi That Pari Has Been Lying To Everyone
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 September 18 Written Update: Vrinda Tells Tulsi That Pari Has Been Lying To Everyone

Vrinda tells Tulsi the entire truth, but Tulsi refuses to believe her. Tulsi insists that Pari could never do such a thing. She adds that when it comes to her children, she cannot tolerate hearing such gossip about them.

Ria SharmaUpdated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 10:47 PM IST
article-image

In tonight's episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, the drama in Pari and Vrinda's lives takes a sharp turn as shocking truths and unexpected twists unfold. While Pari embraces her newfound freedom and secretly plans to meet Ranvijay after Ajay and his family members' arrest, Vrinda battles pressure from her family to get engaged to Suhas. As tensions rise, Tulsi begins to sense that all is not as it seems.

September 18 Written Update:

The police arrive and arrest Pari's in-laws. Ajay and his mother fold their hands before Pari, apologising and trying to convince her, but she refuses to listen. Just then, Vrinda comes there and sees the police taking them away. Vrinda learns the entire truth about Pari and tells Tulsi that she must reveal everything about her.

Vrinda tells Tulsi the entire truth, but Tulsi refuses to believe her. Tulsi insists that Pari could never do such a thing. She adds that when it comes to her children, she cannot tolerate hearing such gossip about them.

Vrinda returns home, where her brother and sister-in-law question her about Angad. Rumours about her relationship with him have been circulating, and they angrily demand to know the truth. Meanwhile, Vrinda's mother advises her to be with Angad, pointing out that he is wealthy.

When Vrinda refuses, her mother and brother say that they will fix her engagement with Suhas the very next day, since he likes her.

Pari and Ranvijay talk over the phone, mocking Ajay and his family for being in jail. Pari says that she is now free and can do anything she wants. The two start planning to meet, with Ranvijay asking her to come to his chawl. Meanwhile, Tulsi overhears Pari laughing on the call but is unable to catch what she is saying. She wonders how Pari can laugh after everything that has happened in her life, and this makes her start doubting Pari.

Vrinda’s family begins preparations for the roka ceremony, but she is not happy. She feels restless and wonders why this is happening to her.

Vrinda overhears Suhas and Ranvijay talking about Pari, and she is left shocked. Meanwhile, Tulsi calls Vrinda to ask if what she suspects is true. Vrinda then invites her to the chawl, where Pari is also about to arrive to meet Ranvijay.

Pari lies at home and leaves to meet Ranvijay.

