 TRP Report Week 36: Anupamaa Continues To Rule At Number 1, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Jumps; Bigg Boss 19 Finally In Top 10
The TRP report of week 36 has been released by BARC, and according to Gossips TV, Anupamaa is still ruling at the number 1 position. It is followed by Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is steady at the third spot this week as well. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 01:55 PM IST
article-image
YouTube: Anupamaa / Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

The TRP report of week 36 has been released by BARC, and according to Gossips TV, Anupamaa is still ruling at the number 1 position with a TRP of 2.4. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, which had dropped to fourth spot last week, is back in the top 2 with a TRP of 2.0. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is steady at the third spot this week as well. The show has a TRP of 1.9.

Sharad Kelkar starrer Tum Se Tum Tak has been getting a very good response. Last week, it was in the fifth position, but this week it is in the fourth spot. The show has a TRP of 1.8. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which was in the second position last week, has dropped to fifth spot with a TRP of 1.8.

Udne Ki Aasha is steady at the sixth position this week with a TRP of 1.6. The show is followed by Colors TV's Mangal Lakshmi and Lakshmi Ka Safar at seventh and eighth position, respectively. Both of them have received a TRP of 1.4. And finally, entering the top 10 is Bigg Boss 19. The reality show is at the ninth spot in the list with a TRP of 1.4. It will be interesting to see whether BB 19 will be able to stay in the top 10 or not.

At the 10th position, we have Zee TV's Vasudha with a TRP of 1.3. The show has dropped from seventh spot to number 10.

Aarti Anjali Awasthi was at the eighth spot last week, and Shiv Shakti at 10th position. But this week, neither is in the top 10.

