 Bengaluru: Truck Rams Reality Show Dancer Sudheendra On Highway While Going To Show His New Car To Brother After Driver Falls Asleep - Video
The horrific incident was caught on the CCTV cameras installed on the highway and the video of the incident is being widely shared on social media.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 10:05 PM IST
article-image
Truck Rams Reality Show Dancer Sudheendra On Highway | X

Bengaluru, November 04: In a tragic road accident near Nelamangala on the outskirts of Bengaluru, a 36-year-old dancer identified as Sudheendra, known for his performances on various television reality shows, lost his life after a truck crashed into his parked car on Tuesday. The horrific incident was caught on the CCTV cameras installed on the highway and the video of the incident is being widely shared on social media.

According to police reports, Sudheendra had recently purchased a new Maruti Suzuki Eeco and was on his way from Bengaluru to Tyamagondlu in the Bengaluru Rural district to show the vehicle to his brother. During the journey, he noticed a problem in his car and pulled over near Pemmanahalli in Nelamangala taluk to inspect it.

A viral video of the incident shows Sudheendra standing beside his car when a speeding truck suddenly veers off course and hits the stationary vehicle. The impact was severe, leaving Sudheendra trapped between the truck and the Eeco. The truck driver attempted to swerve left but could not avoid the collision and stopped a few meters away.

Police confirmed that Sudheendra died on the spot due to multiple injuries. The truck driver fled the spot immediately after the accident but was later arrested by the Dabaspete Police.

article-image

During questioning, the driver reportedly told the police that he had fallen asleep while driving, which led to the fatal crash. “The driver has said he dozed off behind the wheel. We are verifying his statement,” a police officer from Dabaspete station said.

