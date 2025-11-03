Mumbai Accident: Woman Killed After Cement Mixer Truck Rams 2-Wheeler In Malad; Husband & Daughter Survive

(Representational Image) | File Pic

Mumbai: A tragic road accident in Malad West on Saturday morning claimed the life of a 50-year-old woman after a cement mixer truck allegedly rammed into the two-wheeler she was riding pillion on with her husband and nine-year-old daughter. The accident occurred near the busy Inorbit Mall junction, one of the city’s high-traffic zones.

According to the Malad police, the deceased has been identified as Harsha Kothari, a resident of Borivali. She was on her way to Link Road in Malad with her husband, Hiren Kothari (52), and daughter Naiti, when the mishap occurred around 10:30 am.

Details Of The Accident

“As the family turned right from the Inorbit Mall signal, a cement mixer truck coming from behind hit their scooter. The impact threw all three off the vehicle. While Hiren and their daughter managed to move aside, Harsha came under the rear wheels of the truck and sustained fatal injuries to her abdomen,” a police official said, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Bystanders immediately called the police and helped rush Harsha to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali West, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. Her husband and daughter escaped with minor bruises.

Accused Truck Driver Arrested

The police have arrested the truck driver, identified as Kamlesh Kumar Yadav and booked him under Sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash driving), and 125(a) and 125(b) (endangering human life) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Father-Son Duo Killed In Accident In Vasai

Meanwhile, in another road accident on Sunday morning, two men, a father and son from Pelhar in Vasai, were killed when a speeding truck collided with their auto-rickshaw near the Pelhar petrol pump. Police said the duo, identified as Shehjad Ghulam Usmani (52) and Atif Shehjad Usmani (22), were on their way to Mumbai for work when the truck hit them head-on.

