 Father And Son Killed As Speeding Truck Rams Auto-Rickshaw On Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway In Vasai
Father And Son Killed As Speeding Truck Rams Auto-Rickshaw On Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway In Vasai

According to police, the father and son were on their way to Mumbai for work in their own auto-rickshaw when the truck, speeding from Gujarat toward Mumbai, hit them. The impact was so severe that the vehicle was completely crushed, leaving both victims critically injured.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Sunday, November 02, 2025, 07:40 PM IST
article-image
Father And Son Killed As Speeding Truck Rams Auto-Rickshaw On Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway In Vasai

Vasai, November 2: Accidents continue to occur with alarming frequency on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway. In the latest incident on Sunday morning, a speeding truck collided with an auto-rickshaw near the Pelhar petrol pump around 9:30 a.m., killing a father and son traveling in the three-wheeler.

Victims Were on Their Way to Mumbai for Work

The accident occurred on the eastern stretch of Vasai. The deceased were identified as Shehjad Ghulam Usmani (52) and his son Atif Shehjad Usmani (22), both residents of Pelhar.

According to police, the father and son were on their way to Mumbai for work in their own auto-rickshaw when the truck, speeding from Gujarat toward Mumbai, hit them. The impact was so severe that the vehicle was completely crushed, leaving both victims critically injured.

They were immediately rushed to Galaxy Hospital, but doctors declared them dead before treatment could begin.

Police Investigation Underway

Officers from Pelhar Police Station reached the site shortly after the accident. They conducted a preliminary investigation and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination.

Senior Police Inspector Sachin Kamble confirmed that a case of accidental death has been registered and that the truck driver has been taken into custody for questioning.

Rising Concern Over Frequent Accidents

This marks the second major accident on this stretch of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway within a week, sparking renewed concerns over road safety among residents.

The tragic deaths have cast a pall of grief over the Pelhar community, with locals demanding stricter monitoring of speeding vehicles and better enforcement of traffic regulations.

