Mumbai: 32-Year-Old Dies In Kandivali After Scooter Crash During WhatsApp Video Call | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A 32-year-old man died in a road accident in Kandivali West on Friday after losing control of his scooter while riding at high speed and being on a video call.

According to police, the deceased, identified as Karantu Yadav, was riding from Poisar towards Malad on a scooter. He was on a WhatsApp video call, riding with one hand and holding a mobile phone in the other. When his speeding scooter hit a speed breaker near Shatabdi Hospital, he was thrown into the air and fell on the road.

Yadav was not wearing a helmet, resulting in a severe head injury that led to his death. He worked as a waiter in a hotel in Kandivali West and lived in Andheri East.