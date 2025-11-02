 Mumbai: 32-Year-Old Dies In Kandivali After Scooter Crash During WhatsApp Video Call
A 32-year-old man, Karantu Yadav, died in a road accident in Kandivali West, Mumbai, after losing control of his speeding scooter while on a WhatsApp video call. Riding one-handed without a helmet, he hit a speed breaker near Shatabdi Hospital and suffered a fatal head injury. Yadav worked as a hotel waiter and lived in Andheri East.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Sunday, November 02, 2025, 10:49 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: 32-Year-Old Dies In Kandivali After Scooter Crash During WhatsApp Video Call | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A 32-year-old man died in a road accident in Kandivali West on Friday after losing control of his scooter while riding at high speed and being on a video call.

According to police, the deceased, identified as Karantu Yadav, was riding from Poisar towards Malad on a scooter. He was on a WhatsApp video call, riding with one hand and holding a mobile phone in the other. When his speeding scooter hit a speed breaker near Shatabdi Hospital, he was thrown into the air and fell on the road.

Yadav was not wearing a helmet, resulting in a severe head injury that led to his death. He worked as a waiter in a hotel in Kandivali West and lived in Andheri East.

