Swachh Survekshan 2025–26: BMC Calls For Public Participation To Improve Mumbai's Cleanliness Score | File Photo

Mumbai: In a bid to improve Mumbai’s performance in the Central government’s Swachh Survekshan 2025–26, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has appealed to citizens to actively cooperate in maintaining cleanliness across the city.

Additional Municipal Commissioner (City) Dr Ashwini Joshi urged Mumbaikars to support the civic body by keeping their surroundings clean.

Speaking on behalf of the municipal administration, Dr Joshi also directed various BMC departments—including Solid Waste Management, Storm Water Drains, Sewerage Operations, the Mumbai Sewage Disposal Project, and the Education Department—to work in close coordination and implement effective measures for the survey. She instructed officials to collect comprehensive, accurate and up-to-date data required for assessment and reporting.

Dr Joshi was speaking at a review meeting held at the BMC headquarters on February 2 in connection with Swachh Survekshan. Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Solid Waste Management) Kiran Dighavkar and senior officials from multiple departments were present at the meeting.

Swachh Survekshan is conducted annually by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to rank cities based on cleanliness, waste management and citizen participation. This year marks the 10th edition of the survey, which evaluates parameters such as sanitation, waste segregation, collection, transportation and processing.

New evaluation criteria

For Swachh Survekshan 2025–26, the Centre has introduced the central theme “Swachhata ki Nayi Pahal – Badhaye Haath, Kare Safai Saath”. Under this framework, greater importance has been given to citizen feedback and verification related to cleanliness initiatives.

Digital feedback will be collected throughout the year via websites and mobile applications. New standards have been set to curb open defecation and urination, while increased emphasis has been placed on Behaviour Change Programmes in schools. Separate evaluation criteria have also been introduced for coastal cities. In addition, special focus will be given to cleanliness standards at tourist, heritage and religious sites, as well as high-footfall public spaces.

Focus on citizen and student participation

The Solid Waste Management Department has been making continuous efforts to ensure scientific and efficient waste management in Mumbai city and suburbs. To ensure these efforts are properly reflected in the survey, coordinated and result-oriented measures are required, Dr Joshi said.

She stressed the need for coordination among departments such as solid waste management, sewerage operations and projects, the Mumbai Sewage Disposal Project, storm water drainage and education. Special emphasis will be placed this year on citizen participation and school-based initiatives to ensure active involvement of residents and students.

Dr Joshi noted that instilling cleanliness habits at a young age leads to long-term and sustainable behavioural change at the societal level, thereby strengthening urban sanitation. She appealed to citizens to prioritise cleanliness and extend full cooperation to the municipal corporation.

Public cooperation vital

Highlighting the importance of public support, Dr Joshi said citizen cooperation and participation in cleanliness drives are crucial. She urged residents to keep their homes, neighbourhoods and public places clean, process waste within housing societies wherever possible, and ensure scientific disposal. Citizens were also encouraged to participate in cleanliness initiatives undertaken by the administration and discourage littering, she added.

