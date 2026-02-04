'This Is Mumbai, Not Japan': City's Cherry Blossom Season Is Here; Mesmarasing Videos From Vikhroli-Ghatkopar Eastern Express Highway Go Viral

X/HarshalNikale

One of the most popular locations to experience this floral display is the Eastern Express Highway stretch between Ghatkopar and Vikhroli, close to the Godrej complex. During peak bloom, the entire road appears dusted in pink as fallen petals blanket the ground and blossoms sway gently from tree branches.

The trees responsible for this seasonal transformation are Tabebuia Heterophylla, commonly known as Pink Trumpet Trees. These trees thrive in urban environments due to their low water requirements, resilience, and minimal maintenance needs, making them ideal for city landscaping.

Why pink trumpet trees flourish in Mumbai

Unlike cherry blossoms that need cooler climates, Pink Trumpet Trees grow well in warm, humid regions. Their ability to withstand pollution, heat, and limited watering has made them a preferred choice for urban planners. Typically blooming between late winter and early spring, these trees create a dramatic visual contrast against Mumbai’s concrete skyline.

Social media buzz and public reactions

Recently, drone footage and videos shared on Instagram captured the stunning pink canopy along the highway, instantly going viral. Social media users praised the dreamy visuals, calling it a refreshing pause in the city’s otherwise relentless pace.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Comments ranged from admiration of the natural beauty to concerns over rising pollution levels dulling the scene. Several visitors expressed awe at finally seeing the view from above, while others highlighted the calm, almost meditative effect of the pink stretch amid heavy traffic.

Civic concerns and responsible tourism

Alongside the appreciation, some locals raised valid concerns about crowd behavior. Visitors reportedly plucked flowers, damaged branches, blocked footpaths for photos, and disrupted joggers who regularly use the stretch, especially on weekends.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Best time to visit and travel tips

The pink bloom typically peaks between February and March, depending on weather conditions. Early mornings are ideal for photography and quieter walks, as traffic and crowds are lighter.

In a city that rarely slows down, these fleeting pink weeks offer a moment of calm and beauty. The Vikhroli-Ghatkopar pink stretch is a reminder that even in bustling urban spaces, nature finds a way to bloom quietly, and spectacularly.