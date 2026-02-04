'Who's Buying Underwear At Metro Station?': Undergarment Vending Machine At Delhi Metro Station Goes Viral; Netizens Divided

A surprising sight at Rohini East Metro Station in Delhi has sparked a wave of reactions online after a woman discovered a vending machine dispensing undergarments instead of snacks. Traditionally filled with chips, chocolates, and soft drinks, the machine’s unusual stock left commuters amused, curious, and divided.

Viral video triggers mixed reactions

In a now-viral Instagram video, the woman recorded her reaction on spotting the machine, joking about the unexpected product choice. Laughing, she expressed disbelief at seeing underwear available at a metro station, questioning who would suddenly realize they needed undergarments mid-journey.

The clip quickly gained traction, crossing nearly 8 lakh views, and sparked a lively debate in the comments section.

Social media weighs in

While many users found the idea humorous, others defended the innovation, calling it practical and thoughtful, especially for women. One user commented, "I mean i think its good, the fact the if they have it, we don't have to worry about our periods then or if we get stains or leakage.. I think its good enough."

Comments

Some users even suggested expanding the range of essentials, proposing the inclusion of sanitary products, tissues, sewing kits, stationery, hand sanitizers, and children’s supplies. One user said, "What's crazy about it, just because you have only seen coke and chips coming out of vending machine doesn't mean it's only used for snacks purchasing."

Inspired by global convenience trends

Vending machines offering everyday necessities are common in countries like Japan, South Korea, and parts of Europe, where travellers can easily purchase hygiene products, umbrellas, stationery, and even clothing items at transit hubs. The introduction of similar concepts in India reflects a growing focus on convenience, inclusivity, and commuter comfort.

As Indian metro networks expand and modernise, such innovations may soon become standard. While the underwear vending machine may have initially caught people off guard, many now see it as a progressive move that addresses real-life needs, particularly for women on the go.