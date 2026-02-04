 '₹10 Me Shiv Ka Aashirvaad': Viral Video Of Young Boy Blessing Devotees At Temple Sparks Debate Online
A viral video shows a young boy outside a Shiva temple blessing devotees in exchange for ₹10. His innocent rituals, honesty in returning extra money, and sincere devotion have touched hearts online. While many praise his purity and faith, the clip also sparks debate about whether his actions reflect spiritual belief, necessity, or social circumstances shaping childhood responsibilities

Ameesha SUpdated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 01:52 PM IST
article-image

A heartwarming video featuring a very young child outside a Shiva temple has taken social media by storm. The clip shows the boy standing before a Shivalinga, accepting a humble donation of ₹10 from devotees and blessing them with remarkable sincerity. His innocent gestures, devotion, and honesty have touched millions, triggering admiration as well as thoughtful debate.

Child’s innocence wins hearts

In the viral footage, the boy is seen gently touching the Shivalinga and then placing his hand on devotees’ heads to bless them, mimicking the traditional actions of a priest. Several women, believed to be family members, bow respectfully before him, trusting his blessing with complete faith. The moment beautifully captures a blend of devotion, emotion, and cultural belief.

Honesty that stands out

One of the most striking moments occurs when a woman hands him ₹20. Without hesitation, the child returns ₹10, keeping only the fixed amount. The person filming laughs, pointing out that the boy never takes more than ₹10, regardless of what people offer. This simple act of honesty has deeply impressed viewers, with many praising his integrity at such a young age.

Social media reactions pour in

As the video spread rapidly across platforms, users flooded the comments with praise. Some called him a “true priest,” while others wrote that Lord Shiva himself is guiding and protecting the child. Many joked that he seemed more honest than so-called fake godmen, drawing comparisons that sparked both humor and reflection.

article-image

Beyond the emotional appeal, the video has opened up a deeper conversation. Is this an act of pure faith, or is it driven by necessity? The child appears to be earning modestly by offering blessings, not through deception, but through genuine devotion. Devotees willingly give ₹10, trusting his sincerity and perhaps hoping for divine grace in return.

While many see the act as spiritual and uplifting, others raise questions about child welfare, education, and the responsibilities of society toward young children.

