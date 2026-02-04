Billie Eilish's 'Nobody's Illegal On Stolen Land' Remark At Grammys Backfires As Netizens Question Her 'Multi-Million Dollar Mansions'

X

Singer Billie Eilish has landed at the center of a heated political debate following her outspoken comments on immigration enforcement during her acceptance speech at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards. The 24-year-old artist, who won Song of the Year, used her moment on stage to criticize U.S. border policies and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), triggering widespread reactions across social media and political circles.

Grammy speech sparks controversy

While accepting the prestigious award, Eilish made strong statements advocating immigrant rights, declaring that “no one is illegal on stolen land.” Wearing an “ICE OUT” pin, she urged people to continue protesting and speaking out, adding that collective voices can drive change. She concluded her speech with a blunt remark: “And f--- ICE, that's all I'm gonna say, sorry.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Her comments quickly went viral, drawing sharp criticism from conservative politicians, commentators, and online users who accused her of hypocrisy, particularly in light of her ownership of a high-value Hollywood property.

Critics question her ownership of ‘Stolen Land’

The backlash intensified the following day, as several public figures argued that Eilish’s words contradict her lifestyle. Critics suggested that if she truly believes in her stance, she should donate her multi-million-dollar Los Angeles estate to Native American tribes.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Any White person who does a public 'stolen land' acknowledgment should immediately give his or her land to Native Americans. Otherwise, they don’t mean it. Also, I’m pretty sure they don’t mean it," Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, wrote.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Another user said, "No one ever expounds on this ridicuous [sic] talking point. 'No one is illegal on stolen land.' Okay. So... the states and the union they created, along with every deed to property on the continent, is illegitimate. Why aren't you acting accordingly? Donate everything and leave."

Social media and political figures react

Conservative commentator Greg Price mocked the singer’s views, highlighting what he described as a disconnect between celebrities and everyday Americans: "Wow! I really care about what people who live in multi-million dollar mansions, with gates and walls, and security guards to keep out intruders, living a life completely detached from normal Americans, think about illegal aliens being deported."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Another user commented, " "Oh, gee, this 'stolen land' nonsense again? Maybe she should step up and forfeit her southern California mansion since it is supposedly on 'stolen land.'" "Exactly," Tesla CEO Elon Musk replied to this comment.

The criticism extended internationally, with British columnist Julia Hartley-Brewer weighing in: "No one is illegal on stolen land... F--- ICE' This is Billie Eilish accepting Song of the Year at the #GRAMMYs. The woman is a blithering idiot. Of course, if she really means it, then she'll happily hand over her multi-million pound Malibu beachfront home to illegal migrants... Which she won't, because it's all just silly celeb posturing."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Broader debate on celebrity activism

The incident has reignited discussions around celebrity activism, immigration policy, and the perceived gap between elite lifestyles and grassroots realities. While many supporters praised Eilish for using her platform to highlight social issues, critics argued that symbolic gestures mean little without tangible action.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As the debate continues, the Grammy-winning artist remains one of the most influential young voices in global pop culture, with her political views now drawing as much attention as her music.