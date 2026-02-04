 Disgusting! Trans Woman Spits Gutka On Girl After She Refuses To Give Money; Later Forces Her To Delete Video Recording - Watch
A viral video from a metro station shows a trans woman allegedly spitting gutkha at a young woman after she refused to give money. The incident, caught on camera, sparked outrage online, with users calling it open harassment and questioning why such acts go unpunished, especially in public spaces meant to be safe

Ameesha SUpdated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 12:30 PM IST
X/Suraj Kumar Bauddh

A disturbing incident inside a metro station has gone viral after a trans woman allegedly spat gutkha at a young woman who refused to give her money. According to the victim, the trans woman approached her to offer blessings in exchange for cash. When the girl declined, she reportedly said, “Kinnar ki baddua lagegi,” to which the girl calmly replied, “Koi baat nahi, aap jao.”

Moments later, as the woman placed her camera near the escalator to record content, the same trans woman allegedly spat gutkha at her, an act clearly captured on video.

Confrontation caught on camera

The viral clip shows the girl confronting the accused as she descends the escalator, covering her face. The woman can be heard saying, “Record hua hai jo aapne thuka hai mujhpe, ab kyun muh chhupa rahe ho? Viral ho jayega ab yeh video.”

In another extended clip, the trans woman and her companion are seen pressuring the girl to delete the recording. A few men intervene, supporting the woman and urging the group to leave.

Public outrage online

The incident triggered widespread anger online, with many users calling it open harassment. One comment read, “Can’t they be arrested? Is spitting on someone accepted just like that? The law is the same for all.”

Another user shared, “The harassments from these people don’t just hurt but scar you. My friends and I have many such experiences. I wish this would stop.”

A third comment highlighted the routine nature of such encounters: “Whenever I travel by bus from my hometown to Guwahati, Assam, they board and demand money. If I refuse, they curse and abuse me.”

Many netizens pointed out the irony that the incident occurred inside a metro station, a space associated with safety and surveillance. One user remarked, “Irony is that all this happens inside a METRO STATION.”

The viral video has reignited debate on harassment, public safety, and accountability, raising urgent questions about how such incidents are handled and whether stronger action is needed to protect commuters.

