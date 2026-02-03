 VIDEO: Man Sprinkles Gutter Water On Fruits, Drinks When Confronted By Locals In Virar Near Mumbai
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiVIDEO: Man Sprinkles Gutter Water On Fruits, Drinks When Confronted By Locals In Virar Near Mumbai

VIDEO: Man Sprinkles Gutter Water On Fruits, Drinks When Confronted By Locals In Virar Near Mumbai

A fruit seller in Virar West was handed over to police after locals accused him of sprinkling gutter water on fruits. A viral video shows the vendor arguing that the water was BMC supply before admitting he used it and even drinking it on camera to justify his act. The incident has sparked outrage online.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 11:25 PM IST
article-image

Virar: A shocking incident has come to light from Virar West in Maharashtra. A fruit seller was confronted by locals for sprinkling gutter water on fruits. The locals then handed the man over to the police. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The video begins with a group of men telling the fruit vendor that the water he was sprinkling on the fruits was gutter water but he argued that the water was BMC water. When asked his name, the man says, "Sajjan." He continued to argue that it is BMC water despite the men explaining to him several times.

When asked where the BMC water is, the camera shows a puddle of dirty water. The man collects the water in a utensil used to weigh fruits and drinks it in front of the group. When the men insist aggressively that the water is gutter water, the fruit vendor says he was told by many people that it is BMC water. On camera, the fruit vendor admits to having sprinkled the water on the fruits and justifies it by saying that he drank it too.

Read Also
'Critical Time For Students': Mumbaikars Raise Concerns About Frequent Delays On Virar-Churchgate...
article-image

The man was then handed over to the police. One of the locals said that the fruit vendor was crying and pleading that no action be taken against him. However, he added that the vendor would not be forgiven.

FPJ Shorts
US Navy Shoots Down Iranian Drone Near Aircraft Carrier
US Navy Shoots Down Iranian Drone Near Aircraft Carrier
State Board Revises Copy-Free Exam Plan, Adds CCTV Norms And Supervisor Shuffle Ahead Of SSC And HSC Exams
State Board Revises Copy-Free Exam Plan, Adds CCTV Norms And Supervisor Shuffle Ahead Of SSC And HSC Exams
Palghar Court Convicts Man For Cheque Bounce, Orders ₹11.30 Lakh Compensation Or 6 Months Jail
Palghar Court Convicts Man For Cheque Bounce, Orders ₹11.30 Lakh Compensation Or 6 Months Jail
Amruta Khanvilkar Reveals If Emraan Hashmi Was Insecure On The Sets Of Taskaree: 'A Huge Star Like Him…' | Exclusive
Amruta Khanvilkar Reveals If Emraan Hashmi Was Insecure On The Sets Of Taskaree: 'A Huge Star Like Him…' | Exclusive
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Palghar Court Convicts Man For Cheque Bounce, Orders ₹11.30 Lakh Compensation Or 6 Months Jail
Palghar Court Convicts Man For Cheque Bounce, Orders ₹11.30 Lakh Compensation Or 6 Months Jail
Mumbai Air Pollution: Rising Temperatures And Slow Winds Push AQI To Poor Levels Across City
Mumbai Air Pollution: Rising Temperatures And Slow Winds Push AQI To Poor Levels Across City
Crime Branch Deploys 12 Teams As Rohit Shetty Firing Shooter Remains Absconding, Bishnoi Gang Link...
Crime Branch Deploys 12 Teams As Rohit Shetty Firing Shooter Remains Absconding, Bishnoi Gang Link...
VIDEO: Man Sprinkles Gutter Water On Fruits, Drinks When Confronted By Locals In Virar Near Mumbai
VIDEO: Man Sprinkles Gutter Water On Fruits, Drinks When Confronted By Locals In Virar Near Mumbai
Kalani Camp Regains Grip On Ulhasnagar Civic Body As Ashwini Nikam Elected Mayor Unopposed, Mahayuti...
Kalani Camp Regains Grip On Ulhasnagar Civic Body As Ashwini Nikam Elected Mayor Unopposed, Mahayuti...