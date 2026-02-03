VIDEO: Man Sprinkles Gutter Water On Fruits, Drinks When Confronted By Locals In Virar Near Mumbai

Virar: A shocking incident has come to light from Virar West in Maharashtra. A fruit seller was confronted by locals for sprinkling gutter water on fruits. The locals then handed the man over to the police. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

A peaceful community man named “Sajan” was sprinkling gutter water on fruits in Virar, Maharashtra.



When locals objected to him, he drank the same water and said it was good.



People handed him over to the police. pic.twitter.com/GF7AJWK1qc — Team Hindu United (@TeamHinduUnited) February 3, 2026

The video begins with a group of men telling the fruit vendor that the water he was sprinkling on the fruits was gutter water but he argued that the water was BMC water. When asked his name, the man says, "Sajjan." He continued to argue that it is BMC water despite the men explaining to him several times.

When asked where the BMC water is, the camera shows a puddle of dirty water. The man collects the water in a utensil used to weigh fruits and drinks it in front of the group. When the men insist aggressively that the water is gutter water, the fruit vendor says he was told by many people that it is BMC water. On camera, the fruit vendor admits to having sprinkled the water on the fruits and justifies it by saying that he drank it too.

The man was then handed over to the police. One of the locals said that the fruit vendor was crying and pleading that no action be taken against him. However, he added that the vendor would not be forgiven.