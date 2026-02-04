'India-US Trade Deal Could Hurt Indian Farmers,' NCP-SP Chief Sharad Pawar Warns

NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar | File Image

Baramati: Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) President Sharad Pawar on Wednesday expressed concerns that the new trade agreement between India and the US could adversely affect Indian farmers and the agricultural sector in the near future.

While the detailed draft of the India-US trade deal is yet to be fully disclosed, Pawar stated during a press conference that the information currently available is a cause for concern for Indian farmers.

During the press conference, Pawar highlighted specific "worries" regarding the bilateral trade deal.

While the US has decided to reduce tariffs on goods exported from India, which is a positive step, Pawar said he was not sure of the reciprocal arrangements.

He further stated that current reports suggest the deal allows the US to export its agricultural products to India.

Pawar emphasised that the US is an economic superpower.

"If they begin large-scale exports of specific agricultural commodities to India, it could destabilise the domestic market and hurt local farmers. The US is a powerful nation; if they start exporting to our markets, it will inevitably impact our agriculture," he said.

Pawar stated he would comment further once the full picture becomes clear in a few days.

Pawar also commented on the Union Budget. He mentioned that in his 58-year career (spanning the Maharashtra Assembly, Lok Sabha, and Rajya Sabha), he has never missed the presentation of the Union Budget. However, due to Ajit Pawar's accident, he could not travel to Delhi and missed hearing the Budget in person.

He expressed relief that no new taxes were imposed that would distress the common man. However, he noted that more concrete steps were expected to accelerate developmental growth.

Pawar also addressed the media regarding the current political situation. When asked about Sunetra Pawar's decision to take the oath as Deputy Chief Minister shortly after the tragedy, a move that has sparked controversy and raised eyebrows, the senior Pawar remained tight-lipped.

"I do not wish to say anything regarding Sunetra Pawar's swearing-in," he stated, choosing instead to focus on national security concerns and the ongoing situation at the India-China border.

On the merger between two NCP factions, Pawar, who had mentioned that Ajit Pawar was expected to announce this on February 12, criticised Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for his comment in this regard.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadanvis' Statement

CM Fadnavis earlier said, "We do not wish to engage in politics given the current circumstances; otherwise, I could reveal many things. I am aware of everything. I have been a witness to all these events. You all know that because of my relationship with Ajit Dada, he used to share everything with me. Therefore, I believe it is inappropriate to engage in low-level politics. If Ajit Pawar was discussing any such merger, would he do so without consulting the BJP?"

When Sharad Pawar was questioned about this today, he gave a sharp rebuttal.

Pawar stated that CM Fadnavis was not part of the discussions regarding the merger of the two NCP factions and, therefore, has no right to comment on it.

He reiterated that Jayant Patil and Ajit Pawar were the ones holding these discussions. With this, Sharad Pawar has once again underscored that the talks for the merger of the NCP factions were indeed taking place.

