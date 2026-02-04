 Maharashtra: 19-Year-Old Law Student On Solo Trip Dies After Falling Into Gorge At Lonavala
A 19-year-old law student from Navi Mumbai, Shriya Pati, allegedly died by suicide after jumping into a gorge at Lonavala during a solo trip. She was last seen at Tiger Point, where her bag was found. Police recovered her body 300 feet deep with a drone. A case of accidental death has been registered and investigation is ongoing.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 01:21 PM IST
Mumbai: A 19-year-old law student, who had left her home for a solo trip, allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a gorge at Lonavala hill station in Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.

Shriya Pati, a resident of Navi Mumbai, was studying law at a private college in Kalyan town of Thane district.

Prima facie, it is a case of suicide, but the exact cause will be ascertained after examining her mobile phone and laptop, which were recovered from the spot, a police official said.

She left home on the morning of January 30, telling her parents she wanted to go on a solo trip and would return by evening.

article-image

Pati visited Dukes Nose, a popular viewpoint near Lonavala, before heading to Tiger Point, another tourist spot, from where she allegedly jumped into the gorge, he said.

Local resident Vijay Bhalerao, who runs a tea stall at Tiger Point, found her bag behind his shop containing her ID card. He contacted her parents, who rushed to the spot, and the police were also alerted, the official said.

The police, assisted by local rescue teams, launched a search and located her body about 300 feet deep in the gorge with the help of a drone. The body was retrieved on January 31 and sent to a government hospital for post-mortem.

The Lonavala rural police have registered a case of accidental death, and further investigation is underway, the official added.

