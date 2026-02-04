 Mumbai: IIT Bombay Student Dies By Suicide After Jumping From 9th Floor Of Hostel Building
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMumbai: IIT Bombay Student Dies By Suicide After Jumping From 9th Floor Of Hostel Building

Mumbai: IIT Bombay Student Dies By Suicide After Jumping From 9th Floor Of Hostel Building

A second-year Civil Engineering student at IIT Bombay, Naman Agrawal from Jodhpur, Rajasthan, allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the ninth floor of a hostel building on campus. The incident shocked students and staff. He was rushed for medical help but declared dead. Powai Police have registered an ADR and are investigating the circumstances.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 10:36 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: IIT Bombay Student Dies By Suicide After Jumping From 9th Floor Of Hostel Building | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A student studying at IIT Bombay allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the ninth floor of the institute’s hostel building on campus.

The deceased has been identified as Naman Agrawal, a second-year Civil Engineering student. According to officials, he was originally from Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

Read Also
Mumbai: Police Book 8 Cyber Fraudsters For Abetment In 17-Year-Old College Student's Suicide Case
article-image

The incident caused shock among students and staff on the campus. He was immediately rushed for medical assistance but was declared dead.

Powai Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and further investigation is underway to determine the circumstances leading to the incident.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Western Railway Trains Between Virar & Churchgate Delayed By Up To 45 Minutes, Commuters Furious
Mumbai: Western Railway Trains Between Virar & Churchgate Delayed By Up To 45 Minutes, Commuters Furious
‘I Am In Love With India': Israeli Musician Tal Kravitz, Who Can Sing In 58 Languages, Wows Mumbai With His Multi-Instrument Performance
‘I Am In Love With India': Israeli Musician Tal Kravitz, Who Can Sing In 58 Languages, Wows Mumbai With His Multi-Instrument Performance
Adani Airport Holding Limited Launches New Lounge At Mumbai International Airport; Video
Adani Airport Holding Limited Launches New Lounge At Mumbai International Airport; Video
'Prince Narula Ka Disappointed Fan Hu': The 50's Vanshaj Singh Breaks Silence Roadies 12 Winner's 'Unfair' Move
'Prince Narula Ka Disappointed Fan Hu': The 50's Vanshaj Singh Breaks Silence Roadies 12 Winner's 'Unfair' Move

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: IIT Bombay Student Dies By Suicide After Jumping From 9th Floor Of Hostel Building
Mumbai: IIT Bombay Student Dies By Suicide After Jumping From 9th Floor Of Hostel Building
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Response Sheet, Answer Key Released Today at jeemain.nta.nic.in; How to...
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Response Sheet, Answer Key Released Today at jeemain.nta.nic.in; How to...
UGC NET December 2025 Result Expected By Today At ugcnet.nta.nic.in; How To Check Scorecard, Cut-off...
UGC NET December 2025 Result Expected By Today At ugcnet.nta.nic.in; How To Check Scorecard, Cut-off...
State Board Revises Copy-Free Exam Plan, Adds CCTV Norms And Supervisor Shuffle Ahead Of SSC And HSC...
State Board Revises Copy-Free Exam Plan, Adds CCTV Norms And Supervisor Shuffle Ahead Of SSC And HSC...
Viral Video: Little Boy Mistakes Evening For Morning, Heads To School After Long Nap
Viral Video: Little Boy Mistakes Evening For Morning, Heads To School After Long Nap