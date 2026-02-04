Mumbai: IIT Bombay Student Dies By Suicide After Jumping From 9th Floor Of Hostel Building | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A student studying at IIT Bombay allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the ninth floor of the institute’s hostel building on campus.

The deceased has been identified as Naman Agrawal, a second-year Civil Engineering student. According to officials, he was originally from Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

The incident caused shock among students and staff on the campus. He was immediately rushed for medical assistance but was declared dead.

Powai Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and further investigation is underway to determine the circumstances leading to the incident.

