Mumbai News: BMC Files FIR Over Illegal Parking Fee Collection At Fort’s Hutatma Chowk, 2 Booked

Mumbai, Feb 03: A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official on patrolling duty exposed an alleged illegal parking fee racket at Hutatma Chowk on DN Road in Fort, following which two persons, identified as Amit Soni and Krish Gupta, were detained and an FIR was registered at the MRA Marg police station.

BMC official detects illegal collection

The complainant, Jitendra Ramchandra Vasaikar (52), a resident of Virar East, has been serving as a mukadam (supervisor) in the BMC’s Road Repair Department (A Ward) since 1999.

As part of his official responsibilities, he conducts patrolling to ensure that parking attendants carry valid identification, follow prescribed dress codes, and that vehicles are parked only in designated BMC spaces. He is also tasked with preventing unauthorised persons from collecting parking fees at locations declared free by the civic body.

Parking site declared free by BMC

Police said the parking facility at Hutatma Chowk was earlier managed by a private agency but has now been made free of charge under BMC orders. Officials have been instructed to take action if anyone is found illegally collecting money.

Caught charging motorists

On January 31, at around 12.30 pm, while on patrol, Vasaikar noticed two individuals allegedly collecting money from private vehicle owners in the name of parking charges. When he approached them, he found that they were issuing slips labelled “Vale Tag” as parking receipts. On questioning, the duo reportedly gave evasive replies.

During the inquiry, two motorists informed him that the men had charged them ₹150 per hour for parking. Vasaikar informed them that the parking facility was officially free and immediately contacted the police helpline 100.

A police team from the MRA Marg police station reached the spot, after which the two suspects and the affected motorists were taken to the police station for further action.

Accused identified

The accused identified themselves as Amit Manoj Soni (18) and Krish Kaushalkishor Gupta (18), both currently residing on the footpath opposite Punjab Grill Hotel on DN Road, Fort, and originally from Satna, Madhya Pradesh.

Based on the complaint, police have registered an FIR against the duo for illegally collecting parking charges and cheating motorists, and further investigation is underway.

BMC response

BMC ‘A’ ward Assistant Municipal Commissioner Jaideep More said, “We have been receiving citizens’ complaints regarding the contractor collecting parking charges at free parking sites. Every complaint has been forwarded to the police. However, official action, like registration of an FIR, is possible only after we get proof. In recent times, two to three such FIRs have been registered, including against the Kala Ghoda parking site.”

