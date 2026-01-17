 TATA Mumbai Marathon 2026: Metro Line 3 To Close Entry/Exit Gates At CSMT & Hutatma Chowk Stations On January 18 | Know Timings & Other Details Here
TATA Mumbai Marathon 2026: Metro Line 3 To Close Entry/Exit Gates At CSMT & Hutatma Chowk Stations On January 18 | Know Timings & Other Details Here

Ahead of the TATA Mumbai Marathon on January 18, Mumbai Metro 3 announced the temporary closure of select entry and exit gates at CSMT and Hutatma Chowk stations. The closures will be in effect from 12.01 am to 11 am. Metro 3 has urged commuters to plan journeys and will start services at 3.30 am to support the event.

Sarah Lobo
Saturday, January 17, 2026, 05:40 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Metro - Line 3 Announces Gate Closure During TATA Marathon

Mumbai: As Mumbai prepared to host the TATA Mumbai Marathon on Sunday, January 18, Mumbai Metro 3 announced the closure of the entry and exit gates at CSMT and Hutatma Chowk to ensure smooth city traffic and the safety of the runners.

Taking to X, Mumbai Metro 3 announced the closure of certain entry and exit gates of the CSMT Metro Station and Hutatma Chowk Metro Station. "For runner safety and smooth city movement, select entry/exit gates at Hutatma Chowk and CSMT Metro Stations will remain temporarily closed from 12:01 AM to 11:00 AM on 18 Jan 2026. Please plan your journey accordingly," it wrote.

article-image

Which Entry/Exit Gate Will Be Closed?

According to the post, between 12.01 am and 11.00 am, the A1, A4, B1 (gate + lift), and B2 gates at CSMT Metro Station, as well as the A1, A2, A3 (lift), and B2 (lift) at Hutatma Chowk Metro Station, will remain temporarily closed. Mumbai Metro 3 has asked users to plan their journey accordingly to avoid any inconvenience.

article-image

Mumbai Metro 3 to start services at 3.30 am to support the TATA marathon

The Mumbai Metro 3 will start functioning much earlier than usual time on January 18. According to the update by the Mumbai Metro 3, the train services will start at 3:30 am to ensure smooth travel for participants and early-morning commuters heading to the starting point of the race.

Read Also
TATA Mumbai Marathon 2026: Check Out Dates, Schedule, Route Highlights & How To Watch Live
article-image

The first Metro 3 train will depart simultaneously from Aarey JVLR and Cuffe Parade at 3.30 am. The next train service will leave from Aarey JVLR at 4.30 am, while the one from Cuffe Parade will depart at 4.50 am. The early services are expected to ease pressure on runners to reach CSMT.

TATA Mumbai Marathon Details:

The Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 will be held on Sunday, 18 January 2026. Runners from India and abroad will be participating in the same.

An early‑morning start ensures cooler conditions, with the Full and Half Marathons beginning at 5:00 AM, the 10 km Timed Run at 6:00 AM and other events, including Disability, Senior Citizens, and Dream Run categories, taking place in staggered timings throughout the morning.

