 TATA Mumbai Marathon 2026: Check Out Dates, Schedule, Route Highlights & How To Watch Live
The Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 will be held on Sunday, 18 January 2026, attracting runners from India and abroad. Early‑morning starts ensure cooler conditions, with the Full and Half Marathons beginning at 5:00 AM, the 10 km Timed Run at 6:00 AM and other events, including Disability, Senior Citizens, and Dream Run categories, taking place in staggered timings throughout the morning.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Saturday, January 17, 2026, 01:23 PM IST
article-image
Image: TATA Mumbai Marathon/X

The Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 is set to take place on Sunday, 18 January 2026, bringing together runners from across India and around the world for one of the country’s most prestigious road‑racing events.

Race Day Schedule & Start Times

Early‑morning starts are planned to ensure favourable running conditions in cooler hours:

Full Marathon: 5:00 AM

Half Marathon: 5:00 AM

10 km Timed Run: 6:00 AM

Other speciality events: including Disability, Senior Citizens and Dream Run categories follow in staggered times throughout the morning.

article-image
article-image

Scenic and Strategic Route

The marathon course begins at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and passes through iconic parts of Mumbai such as Marine Drive, Worli Sea Face and Bandra‑Worli Sea Link, before incorporating the new Coastal Road, a first for this edition, offering runners stunning views of the Arabian Sea.

To ensure runner safety, key roads along the route will be closed to regular traffic in the early hours of race day.

Marathon

Image: Tata Mumbai Marathon

Half Marathon

Image: Tata Mumbai Marathon

Open 10k

Image: Tata Mumbai Marathon

Champions with Disability Run

Image: Tata Mumbai Marathon

Senior Citizens' Run

Image: Tata Mumbai Marathon

Dream Run

Image: Tata Mumbai Marathon

Record Participation

This 21st edition of the Mumbai Marathon is expected to draw a record number of participants, with more than 69,000 registered runners including on‑ground and virtual entries, a milestone reflecting the event’s growing popularity.

Live Coverage & Viewing

Fans and supporters across India can watch the marathon live, the event will be broadcast on Sony Sports channels and streamed on the SonyLIV app, bringing every memorable moment directly to viewers at home.

Supporting Arrangements

The city’s transport services, including early‑morning metro trains, are scheduled to run ahead of usual hours to help runners and spectators reach key points along the route with ease.

Whether you’re running, cheering from the roadside or tuning in online, Mumbai Marathon 2026 promises a vibrant celebration of fitness, endurance and community spirit in the heart of India’s financial capital.

