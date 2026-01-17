TATA Mumbai Marathon 2026: Check Out Dates, Schedule, Route Highlights & How To Watch Live

Image: TATA Mumbai Marathon/X

The Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 is set to take place on Sunday, 18 January 2026, bringing together runners from across India and around the world for one of the country’s most prestigious road‑racing events.

Race Day Schedule & Start Times

Early‑morning starts are planned to ensure favourable running conditions in cooler hours:

Full Marathon: 5:00 AM

Half Marathon: 5:00 AM

10 km Timed Run: 6:00 AM

Other speciality events: including Disability, Senior Citizens and Dream Run categories follow in staggered times throughout the morning.

Scenic and Strategic Route

The marathon course begins at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and passes through iconic parts of Mumbai such as Marine Drive, Worli Sea Face and Bandra‑Worli Sea Link, before incorporating the new Coastal Road, a first for this edition, offering runners stunning views of the Arabian Sea.

To ensure runner safety, key roads along the route will be closed to regular traffic in the early hours of race day.

Marathon

Half Marathon

Open 10k

Champions with Disability Run

Senior Citizens' Run

Dream Run

Record Participation

This 21st edition of the Mumbai Marathon is expected to draw a record number of participants, with more than 69,000 registered runners including on‑ground and virtual entries, a milestone reflecting the event’s growing popularity.

Live Coverage & Viewing

Fans and supporters across India can watch the marathon live, the event will be broadcast on Sony Sports channels and streamed on the SonyLIV app, bringing every memorable moment directly to viewers at home.

Supporting Arrangements

The city’s transport services, including early‑morning metro trains, are scheduled to run ahead of usual hours to help runners and spectators reach key points along the route with ease.

Whether you’re running, cheering from the roadside or tuning in online, Mumbai Marathon 2026 promises a vibrant celebration of fitness, endurance and community spirit in the heart of India’s financial capital.