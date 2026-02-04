 Mumbai Central's Bellasis Flyover Opening Delayed As BMC Waits for Mayoral Elections
Although the Bellasis Flyover near Mumbai Central is technically ready and has received all safety clearances, the BMC has postponed its inauguration. Civic officials said the opening will be scheduled only after mayoral and deputy mayor elections. The bridge replaces an unsafe British-era structure and was completed ahead of schedule despite multiple challenges.

Sarah LoboUpdated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 12:53 PM IST
Bellasis Flyover Opening Delayed as BMC Waits for Mayoral Elections

Mumbai: The opening of the Belasis Flyover will be delayed as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to wait until the election of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor before inaugurating certain key civic infrastructure projects.

The bridge was completed in a record-breaking time, with four months still remainig before the scheduled deadline of April 2026

The flyover, located near Mumbai Central railway station, replaces the British-era bridge that had been declared unsafe following structural assessments. Given the risks posed to commuters in one of the city’s busiest corridors, the BMC took charge of rebuilding the bridge. Work on the project began on October 1, 2024, with civic engineers aiming to complete the reconstruction in record time.

Despite the tight timeline, the project encountered multiple challenges on the ground.

“Constructing the bridge was a highly challenging task, involving obstacles such as the relocation of BEST vehicles, removal of 13 obstructing structures, allocation of alternative housing for affected residents, and even litigation before the High Court. The project also required removing a boundary wall of a nearby housing society impacted by the bridge alignment. Despite these hurdles, the engineering team ensured uninterrupted progress, even during the four-month monsoon, completing the bridge ahead of schedule, a testament to meticulous planning and exemplary project management,” said a senior civic official.

Officials said that coordination between several agencies was critical to ensuring the project stayed on track. While work over the railway tracks was executed by the Railway Department, the Municipal Corporation handled girder bracing, deck sheet installation, slab casting, and the construction of both approach roads.

The civic body noted that sustained coordination between the bridges department, railway authorities, the concerned ward office, and the Traffic Police helped streamline execution. Systematic planning and round-the-clock work ensured that the project was completed ahead of schedule, despite logistical constraints and the monsoon period.

Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijit Bangar underlined the significance of the project’s completion.

“Belasis Flyover demonstrates how meticulous planning and disciplined execution can ensure the timely completion of infrastructure projects, even amid challenges, while minimising inconvenience to citizens. The finishing works were completed on January 6, 2026, and the bridge has received load test clearance, along with structural stability and safety certificates. Following receipt of the Railway Department’s NOC, the bridge will be opened to traffic in coordination with the Traffic Police,” he added.

Although the flyover is technically ready for public use, commuters will now have to wait until the civic administration completes the mayoral elections and schedules the formal inauguration.

