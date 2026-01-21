Mumbai Infra News: Bellasis Flyover Completed In Record 15 Months, Set To Open After Railway NOC

Mumbai’s new Bellasis Flyover linking Nagpada and Mumbai Central stands completed in record time and awaits Railway clearance for opening to traffic | X - @mybmc

Mumbai, Jan 20: While many bridge projects often face delays stretching over several years, the Bellasis Flyover, connecting Nagpada to Mumbai Central station, stands out as an exception. It was completed in a record time of just 15 months and 6 days.

Remarkably, according to the contract, there were still four months allocated for the project’s completion, civic authorities stated on Tuesday. Once the NOC from the Railway Department is received, the bridge will be opened to traffic in coordination with the Traffic Police, said a senior civic official.

Old bridge dismantled, modern structure built

The old Bellasis Bridge, built in 1893, was dismantled in June 2024 after a structural audit declared it unfit. The BMC replaced it with a modern cable-stayed bridge to enhance connectivity between Nagpada and Tardeo. Its design minimised piling above the railway, speeding up construction.

The bridge is 333 metres long — 138.39 metres on the east and 157.39 metres on the west — with a 36.90-metre span over the railway, a 7-metre carriageway, and wide footpaths on both sides for safe pedestrian movement.

Engineering challenges overcome

“Constructing the bridge was a highly challenging task, involving obstacles such as the relocation of BEST vehicles, removal of 13 obstructing structures, allocation of alternative housing for affected residents, and even litigation before the High Court. The project also required removing a boundary wall of a nearby housing society impacted by the bridge alignment. Despite these hurdles, the engineering team ensured uninterrupted progress, even during the four-month monsoon, completing the bridge ahead of schedule — a testament to meticulous planning and exemplary project management,” said a senior civic official.

Coordination ensured early completion

As per the BMC, the actual work on the bridge commenced on October 1, 2024. Works over the railway tracks were executed by the Railway Department, while girder bracing, deck sheet installation, slab casting, and construction of both approach roads were completed by the Municipal Corporation.

Owing to coordination among the civic bridges department, railway authorities, the concerned ward office, and the Traffic Police, along with systematic planning and round-the-clock efforts, the flyover project was successfully completed ahead of schedule.

Clearances received, opening awaited

Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijit Bangar stated, “Bellasis Flyover demonstrates how meticulous planning and disciplined execution can ensure timely completion of infrastructure projects, even amid challenges, while minimising inconvenience to citizens. The finishing works were completed on January 6, 2026, and the bridge has received load test clearance, along with structural stability and safety certificates. Following receipt of the Railway Department’s NOC, the bridge will be opened to traffic in coordination with the Traffic Police,” he added.

Key connectivity restored

The Bellasis Bridge on Jahangir Boman Behram Marg (formerly Belasis Road) is a crucial east–west link connecting Mumbai Central, Nagpada and Tardeo.

Its reconstruction restores connectivity that had been disrupted for two years and is expected to ease traffic congestion on Jahangir Boman Behram Marg, Dadasaheb Bhadkamkar Marg (Grant Road), Patthe Bapurao Marg and the Mahalaxmi station bridge.

