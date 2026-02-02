Mumbai Infra News: Sewri–Worli Elevated Road Back On Track As Prabhadevi Rehabilitation Hurdle Finally Cleared

Elphinstone bridge | X

Mumbai: After months of delay and mounting local opposition, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has announced that a key hurdle affecting the construction of the Sewri–Worli elevated road has finally been resolved, allowing the long-stalled project to regain momentum.

The deadlock over the rehabilitation of residents from two residential buildings in Prabhadevi, whose demolition was essential for the alignment of the elevated corridor, has been largely settled, reported by Loksatta quoting officials . While the proposal had initially met stiff resistance from residents, progress was achieved after negotiations under the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) rehabilitation policy.

As per MMRDA, five of the 38 affected residents have opted to accept monetary compensation in exchange for their homes. Meanwhile, 30 residents have already been handed possession of alternative MHADA housing, with the remaining allotments currently in various stages of processing. Officials said the rehabilitation exercise, which had been a major impediment to construction activity, is now nearing completion.

The Sewri–Worli elevated road project, envisioned to provide faster access to Atul Setu from South Mumbai, was originally expected to be completed by now. However, work came to a standstill due to complications surrounding the rehabilitation of residents across 19 buildings along the alignment. A particularly sensitive issue involved the road’s passage over railway tracks and the 125-year-old Prabhadevi bridge, which was found to be structurally inadequate and in need of reconstruction.

To address traffic and safety requirements, the MMRDA had earlier proposed demolishing the old bridge and constructing a modern double-decker structure in its place. Under the original plan, the lower deck would continue to serve existing traffic, while the upper deck would allow vehicles from South Mumbai to directly access Atul Setu. However, this design would have required the demolition of 19 surrounding residential buildings, triggering strong opposition from local residents.

Facing sustained protests and public pressure, the MMRDA revisited the design. Officials said the revised plan was finalised after extensive technical and social impact assessments, resulting in a realignment that spared 17 of the 19 buildings initially marked for demolition. Ultimately, the demolition of only two buildings was deemed unavoidable to ensure the project’s viability and safety standards.

Residents of the affected buildings had earlier staged protests against the proposed demolitions, citing concerns over displacement and inadequate rehabilitation. With the latest breakthrough, MMRDA officials maintain that the concerns of the majority of residents have now been addressed, enabling construction activity on the elevated corridor and the redesigned bridge to move ahead.

The authority said it will continue to coordinate with residents and MHADA to complete the remaining rehabilitation formalities, while pushing to fast-track construction on what is seen as a critical infrastructure link aimed at easing congestion between South Mumbai and the eastern suburbs.

