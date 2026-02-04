Adani Airport Holding Limited Launches New Lounge At Mumbai International Airport; Video

Screen grab from X

Mumbai: International travellers departing from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport’s Terminal 2 now have access to a new premium facility with the opening of the Adani Silver Lounge at the International Departures section.

The lounge, introduced by Adani Airport Holdings Limited, is aimed at enhancing passenger comfort and offering a quieter, more refined pre-boarding experience.

Visuals released by the airport provide a clear look into the newly inaugurated space, which features a spacious seating layout with neatly arranged tables and chairs spread across the lounge.

The interiors are marked by warm ambient lighting, polished flooring and clean-lined finishes, creating a calm and contemporary atmosphere away from the bustle of the terminal. Vertical light installations along the walls and a sculpted ceiling element add depth and visual character to the space.

At #MumbaiAirport, the international travel experience continues to evolve with the opening of the Adani Silver Lounge at International Departures, Terminal 2.



With Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) behind the offering, the Silver Lounge provides passengers a thoughtfully… pic.twitter.com/QHJHKaIoXP — Mumbai Airport (@CSMIA_Official) February 3, 2026

Unlike segmented layouts, the lounge appears to function as a single, open seating area, with refreshment and beverage stations positioned along the corners. Coffee machines, beverage dispensers, fruit displays and serving counters are seen placed along the periphery, allowing passengers to access refreshments without disrupting the flow of the main seating area.

This design ensures clear movement within the lounge while keeping the central space open and uncluttered.

The video also captures moments from the inauguration ceremony, including the ribbon-cutting, followed by guests being welcomed inside.

Guests are seen standing, moving through the lounge and settling into seats, offering a sense of how the facility is expected to function during peak international travel hours.

The introduction of the Adani Silver Lounge is part of a broader effort by airport authorities to elevate passenger experience at Terminal 2, particularly for international flyers who often spend extended time airside.

With global travel steadily regaining momentum, such facilities play a key role in shaping first and last impressions of the city for international visitors.

The Adani Silver Lounge is now open to all passengers at Terminal 2, further strengthening Mumbai Airport’s focus on seamless travel, modern infrastructure and thoughtfully designed passenger spaces.

