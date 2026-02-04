Mumbai: Western Railway Trains Between Virar & Churchgate Delayed By Up To 45 Minutes, Commuters Furious | Representative Image

Mumbai: Commuters travelling on Mumbai’s Western Railway route reported widespread delays on Wednesday since morning, triggering fresh concerns over punctuality and crowd management. Several passengers took to X to flag that local trains running between Virar and Churchgate were delayed by 10 minutes to as much as 50 minutes, causing chaos during peak hours.

According to commuters, trains that usually maintain steady schedules began running late from the early hours of Wednesday, affecting thousands of office goers and daily travellers.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Longer journeys add to commuter stress

Passengers highlighted that the Virar to Borivali journey, which typically takes around 37 minutes, was extended by more than 45 minutes on some services. With delayed trains arriving late and fewer services running on time, already crowded coaches became dangerously packed.

Commuters said platforms at several stations witnessed heavy congestion as passengers waited longer than usual, leading to overcrowding once trains finally arrived.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Morning peak hour trains hit

Morning services bore the brunt of commuter anger. One passenger pointed out that a local train departing Nallasopara at 8.01 am was running approximately 25 minutes late, calling it a serious inconvenience during peak office hours. Several others echoed similar experiences, stating that delays during the morning rush disrupted work schedules and increased travel stress.

Commuters alleged that such delays have become increasingly frequent, with little clarity provided to passengers regarding the cause or duration of disruptions.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Ongoing concerns over service quality

While Wednesday’s delays sparked fresh outrage, commuters also claimed that Western Railway services have been inconsistent for over 40 days, affecting both morning and evening travel. Some passengers compared the situation unfavourably with Central Railway, stating that Western Railway services have worsened in recent weeks.

Posts tagging Western Railway and the Mumbai division railway manager urged authorities to take immediate corrective steps and ensure reliable services.

Read Also Mumbai Local Train: Ticket Queues To Reduce As Western Railway Adds 325 Digital ATVMs

Safety concerns mount

With delayed trains leading to heavier crowding, commuters raised safety concerns, particularly on platforms and inside coaches. Regular passengers are now demanding better communication, accountability and swift action to restore normal operations.

As complaints continue to surface online, commuters hope railway authorities will address Wednesday’s disruption and prevent further inconvenience in the coming days.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/