'We Will Not Allow Vote Theft': Opposition Marches For Electoral Integrity In Maharashtra |

Mumbai: The Opposition parties, which took out a morcha demanding transparent elections and clean electoral rolls, said they had set aside political differences to unite in defense of the people’s right to vote.

“People across the state are restless. We must come together to protect democratic principles,” NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar said, alleging that citizens who complained of fake Aadhaar cards were being targeted instead of protected.

Uddhav Thackeray formally announced his alliance with Raj Thackeray’s MNS, asserting that the opposition stood united to safeguard the rights of voters, the Marathi Manoos, and Maharashtra’s democratic fabric. “We will not allow vote theft,” he thundered, promising to move the court to halt elections until the voter rolls are cleansed. He also revealed that someone had fraudulently used his name to verify voter details on October 23 through the Saksham app, attempting to generate an OTP using a fake number.

“This was an attempt to delete my family’s names from the rolls,” he alleged. Raj Thackeray claimed that several lakh dual entries exist in the rolls published on July 1, citing cases where the same voters appeared in both Kalyan (Rural) and Malabar Hill constituencies. Senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat added that Rahul Gandhi had first flagged the issue of vote theft, which now echoed across India.