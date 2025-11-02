 Navi Mumbai To Face 18-Hour Water Shutdown On November 4 For Major Pipeline Maintenance
Updated: Sunday, November 02, 2025, 07:19 AM IST
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has announced an 18-hour water supply shutdown on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, due to essential maintenance and connection work on the city’s main water pipeline network.

According to the civic body, the work involves connecting a new water pipeline to the Master Balancing Reservoir (MBR) at the Bhokarpada Water Treatment Plant, and installing new valves on the Morbe main transmission pipeline.

The shutdown will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday and continue until 3:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 5.

Major Nodes to Be Affected

During this period, water supply will remain completely suspended in the following NMMC nodes: Belapur, Nerul, Vashi, Turbhe, Sanpada, Koparkhairane, Ghansoli, and Airoli.

Areas with direct tap connections on the main transmission line, along with Kharghar and Kamothe nodes under CIDCO, will also be affected.

Water supply is expected to resume on Wednesday morning, though pressure will remain low during morning and evening hours.

Civic Appeal for Water Conservation

“We request residents to store sufficient water in advance and use it sparingly during the shutdown period,” said an official from NMMC’s Engineering Department.

The civic body added that the works are crucial for strengthening Navi Mumbai’s water distribution network and ensuring a more reliable supply in the long term.

The NMMC has appealed to citizens to cooperate with the administration and avoid wastage during the maintenance period.

