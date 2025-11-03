Maharashtra Tragedy: 20-Year-Old Worli Youth Dies After Bike Skids While Trying To Save Stray Dog On Old Mumbai–Pune Highway

Worli biker dies after his motorcycle skidded while avoiding a stray dog near Barwai village on the old Mumbai–Pune highway | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: A 20-year-old youth from Worli, identified as Kushal Manoj Sonkar, died on the spot after his motorcycle skidded when he tried to dodge and save a stray dog that suddenly came in front of his vehicle near Barwai village on the old Mumbai–Pune highway on Sunday morning.

Friends Were En Route To Lonavala Weekend Trip

According to police, Sonkar and six friends were on their way to Lonavala on a weekend trip. Five of them started from Worli and two from Dombivli, meeting at Kalamboli before heading together towards Lonavala on their bikes.

Around Barwai village in Panvel, a dog ran across the road, prompting Kushal to apply sudden brakes on his speeding bike. The two-wheeler skidded, and he was thrown onto the road, sustaining fatal injuries.

Declared Dead On Arrival At Hospital

His friends immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Police investigations revealed that the accident occurred due to loss of control from sudden braking at high speed.

Also Watch:

Police Urge Motorists To Follow Road Safety Norms

Panvel Taluka Police have registered a case, holding rash and negligent riding responsible for the accident.

A police officer said, “While it was an unfortunate accident, we urge all motorists to avoid sudden braking at high speeds and to follow road safety norms, especially on highways where animal crossings are common.”

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/