Navi Mumbai Tragedy: 21-Year-Old Woman Dies By Suicide After Alleged Dowry Harassment In Taloja; Husband, In-Laws Arrested | File Pic (Representative Image)

In a tragic case highlighting the continuing menace of dowry harassment, a 21-year-old married woman from Taloja’s Navade area allegedly died by suicide after enduring physical and mental abuse from her husband and in-laws over persistent dowry demands. The Taloja Police have registered a case of dowry death and arrested three accused, including the husband and his parents.

Victim identified as Vaishali Vinayak Pawar

The deceased has been identified as Vaishali Vinayak Pawar (21), who allegedly took the extreme step at her residence in Triveni Complex, Navade, on Tuesday morning. Police said Vaishali married Umesh Ramesh Pawar on May 10, 2023. Her parents had provided ₹2.5 lakh and gold ornaments at the time of marriage.

Additional dowry demand of ₹1 lakh for a car

Despite the initial dowry, Vaishali’s husband and in-laws allegedly continued to demand an additional ₹1 lakh to purchase a car. When she refused, they reportedly subjected her to physical and verbal abuse on multiple occasions.

Repeated harassment despite family’s intervention

Vaishali’s parents had attempted to counsel her in-laws several times, but the harassment allegedly worsened. According to police, she was beaten, insulted, and mentally tortured by her husband Umesh Pawar, mother-in-law Aruna Pawar, father-in-law Ramesh Pawar, sisters-in-law Sonu Rathod and Neha Rathod, and brother-in-law Krishna Rathod.

Death and police investigation

Unable to bear the continuous abuse, Vaishali hanged herself at around 9 a.m. on Tuesday. Her family later filed a complaint with Taloja Police, leading to the registration of a case.

Case registered under BNS and Dowry Prohibition Act

Police have registered a case under Section 80(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 3 and 5 of the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961.

Read Also Pune: Court Denies Bail To Three Accused In Vaishnavi Hagawane Dowry Death Case

Three accused arrested, search on for others

Based on the complaint lodged by Vaishali’s father, Vinayak Rathod, police arrested Umesh Pawar (husband), Ramesh Pawar (father-in-law), and Aruna Pawar (mother-in-law). Efforts are underway to trace and arrest the remaining accused relatives.

Police statement on the case

“Following the complaint, arrests have been made, and further investigation is in progress,” said a Taloja Police official, confirming that the case involves serious dowry-related harassment.