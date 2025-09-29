 Pune: Court Denies Bail To Three Accused In Vaishnavi Hagawane Dowry Death Case
Pune: Court Denies Bail To Three Accused In Vaishnavi Hagawane Dowry Death Case

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 08:09 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Court Denies Bail To Three Accused In Vaishnavi Hagawane Dowry Death Case | Sourced

Pune: Pune’s Additional Sessions Judge K. P. Kshirsagar has denied bail to three accused persons in Vaishnavi Hagawane's dowry death case, officials announced on Monday. Vaishnavi Hagawane’s mother-in-law, sister-in-law, and a family friend had applied for bail. However, the court noted that granting bail could jeopardise the integrity of evidence and endanger witnesses. 

The court described dowry harassment as a serious social stigma and expressed concern that the accused might attempt to influence the investigation or coerce witnesses. 

Vaishnavi Hagawane (24) died by suicide on May 16 at her marital home in the Bhugaon area of Mulshi taluka, within the limits of Bavdhan Police Station. Vaishnavi's father, who had reported the matter to police, had claimed that she had faced sustained harassment over dowry demands, leading to her drastic decision.

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police arrested Vaishnavi's husband Shashank (27), mother-in-law Lata (54), sister-in-law Karishma (32), father-in-law Rajendra (57), brother-in-law Sushil, family friend Nilesh Chavan, and others. Among them, Lata, Karishma and Nilesh had applied for bail.

Read Also
Pune Metro Expansion: All You Need To Know About The 20-KM Shivajinagar–Kondhwa Corridor DPR
article-image

The prosecution opposed the bail on grounds that, if released, the accused could tamper with evidence or exert pressure on witnesses. The court accepted the state’s arguments and held that the gravity of allegations and public interest warranted refusal of bail.

Pune District Court also underscored that dowry harassment is a grave social evil crime. Releasing the accused might give them the opportunity to influence the case or intimidate witnesses. 

The case remains under investigation, with further proceedings expected to examine evidence, testimonies, and medical reports, including autopsy findings indicating multiple injuries.

A police official of the Bavdhan Police Station told The Free Press Journal on the condition of anonymity, "The accused are repeatedly filing for bail ever since we arrested them. However, our arguments are taken well by the court, and they haven't been granted bail since their arrests in May. We hope this case gets its verdict soon."

