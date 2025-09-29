Pune Metro Expansion: All You Need To Know About The 20-KM Shivajinagar–Kondhwa Corridor DPR | File Photo

Pune: The detailed project report (DPR) for the proposed 20-kilometre metro corridor from Shivajinagar to Kondhwa, including a spur to NIBM, is expected to be completed within three months, officials announced on Monday. Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha Metro) has said that consultants will be appointed soon and then the work for DPR will begin.

The line is part of the Pune Metro Rail Project-3 (PMR-3). It is aimed at improving connectivity to the fast-growing Kondhwa–Yewalewadi belt. Currently this area is struggling with traffic congestion and inadequate public transport.

Key Details & Next Steps

- Tendering & appointment: Tenders have been invited and responses received for selecting the consultant who will draft the DPR. The appointment is in its final stages.

- Submission & approvals: The DPR will first be submitted to the state government. After that it will be forwarded to the Centre for clearance.

- Decision-making authority: The final call on whether to implement the project lies with the state government.

- Political push: MLC Yogesh Tilekar highlighted the need for a metro line during the monsoon legislative session. He cited population growth and rising congestion in Kondhwa–Yewalewadi.

- Public demand: Residents stress the need for both road widening and metro expansion. Local residents said the existing roads are too narrow to handle growing traffic.



Related Projects

The new corridor is part of a larger vision to expand Pune Metro’s reach into underserved zones of the city. Recently, the state government approved another corridor from Khadakwasla to Hadapsar, passing through Swargate and Kharadi, which will link the western, southern, and eastern suburbs.

Read Also Pune: PMRDA Issues Official Notification Cancelling 2021 Draft Development Plan

Officials have also discussed the possibility of extending the metro line from Hadapsar to Saswad. It will help in creating a connection to the upcoming Purandar Airport.