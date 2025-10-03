 Nashik: Supply Department Cracks Down On Ration Shops Over Grain Distribution Irregularities
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik: Supply Department Cracks Down On Ration Shops Over Grain Distribution Irregularities

Nashik: Supply Department Cracks Down On Ration Shops Over Grain Distribution Irregularities

To prevent such malpractices, licenses of some ration shopkeepers have been cancelled, while the security deposits of others have been forfeited.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Friday, October 03, 2025, 12:25 AM IST
article-image
Nashik: Supply Department Cracks Down On Ration Shops Over Grain Distribution Irregularities | Representative Pic

Taking note of the rising complaints regarding irregularities in grain distribution, the Supply Department has initiated strict action. To prevent such malpractices, licenses of some ration shopkeepers have been cancelled, while the security deposits of others have been forfeited.

According to department information, this action has been carried out over the last nine months.

Irregularities and malpractices in grain distribution have recently become a matter of public concern. Many complaints have surfaced that needy beneficiaries are not receiving their entitled grain on time and in sufficient quantity. Taking these into account, the Supply Department has cancelled the licenses of eight ration shopkeepers found guilty of malpractice. In addition, security deposits of 97 shopkeepers against whom minor complaints were received have been forfeited.

Though this action is not yet very severe in nature, the District Supply Officer has warned that if such complaints continue, stricter measures will be taken.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai News: PM Modi To Arrive At NMIA With ‘India One’ For Inauguration On October 8; Test Landing Successful
Navi Mumbai News: PM Modi To Arrive At NMIA With ‘India One’ For Inauguration On October 8; Test Landing Successful
Bombay HC Stays Investigation Into Vidhan Bhavan Brawl, NCP Leader Claims Case Politically Driven
Bombay HC Stays Investigation Into Vidhan Bhavan Brawl, NCP Leader Claims Case Politically Driven
Bombay HC Grants Relief To 2 Youths Disqualified Over Height In CAPF Recruitment
Bombay HC Grants Relief To 2 Youths Disqualified Over Height In CAPF Recruitment
Sambhal Bulldozer Row: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Alleges Injustice, Questions Demolition After Supreme Court Guidelines
Sambhal Bulldozer Row: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Alleges Injustice, Questions Demolition After Supreme Court Guidelines
Read Also
Over 40 Murders In Six Months: Political Leaders Urge Nashik Police To Restore Law & Order
article-image

Nature of Complaints:

- Misappropriation of grain

- Deliberate delay in distribution

- Avoiding issuing receipts to beneficiaries

- Continuous violation of rules

- Sale of government grain in private markets

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik: Supply Department Cracks Down On Ration Shops Over Grain Distribution Irregularities

Nashik: Supply Department Cracks Down On Ration Shops Over Grain Distribution Irregularities

Over 40 Murders In Six Months: Political Leaders Urge Nashik Police To Restore Law & Order

Over 40 Murders In Six Months: Political Leaders Urge Nashik Police To Restore Law & Order

Nashik: Trimbakeshwar Celebrates Dussehra With Traditional Simolanghana Procession

Nashik: Trimbakeshwar Celebrates Dussehra With Traditional Simolanghana Procession

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Cyber Expert Dr Dhananjay Deshpande Urges Citizens To Stay Alert Against...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Cyber Expert Dr Dhananjay Deshpande Urges Citizens To Stay Alert Against...

Nashik: Minister Narhari Zirwal Honours Seven MVP Schools For Success In CM’s ‘Majhi Shala...

Nashik: Minister Narhari Zirwal Honours Seven MVP Schools For Success In CM’s ‘Majhi Shala...