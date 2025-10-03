Nashik: Supply Department Cracks Down On Ration Shops Over Grain Distribution Irregularities | Representative Pic

Taking note of the rising complaints regarding irregularities in grain distribution, the Supply Department has initiated strict action. To prevent such malpractices, licenses of some ration shopkeepers have been cancelled, while the security deposits of others have been forfeited.

According to department information, this action has been carried out over the last nine months.

Irregularities and malpractices in grain distribution have recently become a matter of public concern. Many complaints have surfaced that needy beneficiaries are not receiving their entitled grain on time and in sufficient quantity. Taking these into account, the Supply Department has cancelled the licenses of eight ration shopkeepers found guilty of malpractice. In addition, security deposits of 97 shopkeepers against whom minor complaints were received have been forfeited.

Though this action is not yet very severe in nature, the District Supply Officer has warned that if such complaints continue, stricter measures will be taken.

Nature of Complaints:

- Misappropriation of grain

- Deliberate delay in distribution

- Avoiding issuing receipts to beneficiaries

- Continuous violation of rules

- Sale of government grain in private markets