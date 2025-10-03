 Dussehra Shopping Spree: Nashik Sees Festive Boom Worth Nearly Rs 400 Crore
Dussehra, observed as one of the sade teen muhurta (auspicious timings) in Indian tradition, brought a glittering business boom in Nashik on Thursday, with transactions estimated at nearly Rs400 crore across urban and rural markets.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Friday, October 03, 2025, 01:14 AM IST
article-image
Dussehra Shopping Spree: Nashik Sees Festive Boom Worth Nearly Rs 400 Crore

Dussehra, observed as one of the sade teen muhurta (auspicious timings) in Indian tradition, brought a glittering business boom in Nashik on Thursday, with transactions estimated at nearly Rs 400 crore across urban and rural markets. Despite soaring gold prices, festive demand remained strong, extending to silver, flats, shops, two-wheelers and cars.

According to jewellers, gold touched Rs 1.21 lakh per tola but saw no drop in enthusiasm, as customers thronged showrooms to make festive purchases. Jewellery outlets across the city and rural areas were crowded, with buyers eager to secure gold ahead of Diwali and the wedding season.

Vishal Adavadkar, director of Adavadkar Jewellers, said, “Even with gold prices nearing Rs1.25 lakh per tola, customers bought heavily without hesitation. With Diwali and the wedding season ahead, many wanted to secure gold before prices rise further. This included buyers from rural areas as well.”

The real estate sector also recorded a surge. Thousands of aspiring homeowners booked or took possession of flats on the occasion. Industry experts estimated that about 750 flats were sold in Nashik city alone.

Deepak Chande, Director of Deepak Builders, said, “The tradition of buying property on auspicious muhurta remains strong. Thanks to the GST reduction, home prices have come down, and many customers have taken advantage of this. Affordable home loan schemes also encouraged middle-class salaried buyers to book homes today. The real estate sector is now entering a prosperous phase.”

The auto industry remained in high gear, with attractive loan schemes and festive offers driving sales. As per estimates, around 2,500 two-wheelers and 800 cars were sold on Dussehra, many of them pre-booked and delivered on the occasion.

Dealers said the recent GST reduction helped boost demand, while customer sentiment aligned with the tradition of making major purchases on Vijayadashami.

Overall, traders expressed satisfaction at the strong turnout, with record-breaking sales across sectors signalling renewed consumer confidence and providing a major festive boost to the local economy.

