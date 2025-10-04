Truck Driver Abduction Case: Dilip Khedkar Applies For Bail After Wife's Interim Relief; Police Put Notice At Baner Home |

After obtaining an interim bail, the police have put up a notice outside Manorama Khedkar’s residence in Pune’s Baner on Saturday, stating her to be present before the Rabale police on October 4.

Reportedly, while obtaining the interim bail, Manorama Khedkar mentioned to the court to have ‘no criminal antecedents’ and has been absconding. Following this, ex-IAS probationer Puja Khedkar’s father, Dilip, who is the prime accused in the Rabale kidnapping case, has also applied for bail.

Now absconding Dilip Khedkar Files bail application, Manorama Khedkar peddled false info, flouted court orders, skipped summons—yet got interim bail in Rabale kidnapping case. Now her hubby, prime accused Dilip, files for bail too? Will the system hand him a free pass? Justice or… — Vijay Kumbhar (@VijayKumbhar62) October 4, 2025

Vijay Kumbhar, Pune-based social activist, mentioned on his X handle, “Now absconding Dilip Khedkar Files bail application, Manorama Khedkar peddled false info, flouted court orders, skipped summons—yet got interim bail in Rabale kidnapping case. Now her hubby, prime accused Dilip, files for bail too? Will the system hand him a free pass? Justice or connections?"

Kumbhar further added, “A notice (once again) has been affixed to Manorama Khedkar’s house. She secured interim bail on September 30 in the Rabale kidnapping case, claiming she had 'no criminal antecedents.’”

A notice (once again) has been affixed to Manorama Khedkar’s house. She secured interim bail on September 30 in the Rabale kidnapping case, claiming she had “no criminal antecedents.”



But she concealed another FIR from Chatushringi Police, where she’s accused of obstructing… pic.twitter.com/eTLyAyIaDJ — Vijay Kumbhar (@VijayKumbhar62) October 4, 2025

“But she concealed another FIR from Chatushringi Police, where she’s accused of obstructing police with dogs during a September 14 raid and is currently absconding. Pune and Navi Mumbai Police are now on her trail. A notice has been affixed to the address mentioned in her bail application, directing her to appear before Rabale Police on October 4 at 11 AM,” he explained.

“Her bail conditions, to appear before the Investigating Officer, report any change of address, cooperate with the investigation, and avoid tampering, already look shaky as she remains untraceable. If she appears before investigators, she risks arrest in the Chatushringi case. If she doesn’t, she risks bail cancellation for concealing facts,” Kumbhar added.