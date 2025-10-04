 Pune: Passengers Raise Safety Concerns As Shivajinagar Railway Station Becomes Hub For Drunkards
Liquor bottles, cigarette butts, and other narcotics packets are frequently found littered across the station premises, raising serious concerns about passenger safety.

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Saturday, October 04, 2025, 02:59 PM IST
Pune’s Shivajinagar railway station has turned into a hub of illegal activities and hot spots for the drunkards due to sheer negligence by the Railway and Excise administrations. Empty liquor bottles, cigarette butts, and other narcotics packets are frequently found littered across the station premises, raising serious concerns about passenger safety.

Local residents alleged, just outside the station, the excise department has permitted a beer shop, from where miscreants purchase liquor and then sit inside the railway station and other areas drinking and creating nuisance. This has become a routine scene, turning the station into an unsafe zone for commuters.

Sachin Thorat, a frequent traveller, speaking to Free Press Journal, said, “Despite several incidents of theft and harassment, no strict action has been taken by the railway administration or even by the local police to curb the menace. Women and senior citizens, in particular, feel unsafe while using the station late in the evening.”

Rohan More, another passenger, expressed, “The negligence of the authorities not only tarnishes the image of Shivajinagar station but also poses a direct threat to thousands of passengers who rely on it daily. The sitting arrangement has been structured for the passengers, but the drunks used it to sit and sleep over there. They have converted the unsafe environment at the station.”

Another passenger, Neeta Jagtap, highlighted, the garden area at the studio is piled up with garbage, empty bottles, alcohol bottles and other narcotics packets. Is the administration not cleaning the premises daily, or is it negligence? Authorities need to focus on such issues. 

Hement Behere, Public Relations officer speaking to the Free Press Journal, said, “RPF did proper patrolling in the premises. However, the patrolling will be increased, and strict action will be taken against the negligence and the people involved.”

