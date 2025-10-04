Jalgaon: Doctor Brutally Beaten For Asking Relatives Not To Crowd Hospital Ward |

A doctor on duty at the Government Medical College and Hospital, Jalgaon, was abused and assaulted by the patient's relatives. The incident occurred on Friday, 3rd October, at around 8:30 pm. The doctor sustained serious injuries, and his eardrum was ruptured.

The injured doctor is Mohit Deepak Gadiya (age 26, resident of Navi Peth, Jalgaon). He is serving as a junior resident at the Government Medical College. On Friday, October 3, four suspected women and men who were slightly injured due to a firecracker bursting in Bhadli had come to the hospital for treatment.

As the relatives of the patients crowded the ward, Dr Mohit Gadiya and other colleagues told them, "Don't crowd here. Go outside. First, remove the case paper and let us treat you." Angered by this, the relatives attacked Dr Mohit Gadiya to hitting him in the earlobe. He was also knocked down and beaten with sticks. At this time, blood was coming from Dr Mohit's nose and mouth.

As soon as this was noticed, fellow doctors rushed to rescue Dr Mohit from the clutches of his relatives. After this, seeing that the staff was gathering at the hospital, the patient's relatives took the patient to a private hospital. Meanwhile, upon receiving information about the incident, the staff of the Zillapeth Police Station reached the hospital. Dr Mohit Gadiya was treated. Due to the hit in the earlobe, Gadiya's eardrum has ruptured, and he will have to rest for a few weeks, the medical officers informed.

A police post has been set up near the emergency department in the Government Medical College. However, there is no permanent police presence in this post. Due to this, resident doctors informed that attacks on doctors are frequent in this hospital. Earlier, Dr Zaid Pathan and Dr Abhinay of the surgery department were also beaten. Now, the third doctor has been attacked again, raising questions about the security system in the hospital.

Meanwhile, API Santosh Chavan and his colleagues of Zilla Peth Police Station at the hospital learned about the incident from senior medical officers and assured them of action against the culprits. This time, the resident doctors' association, MARD, submitted a memorandum to the deputy chairman, Dr Maroti Pote, demanding permanent security for us. The work of filing a complaint in this regard with the Zilla Peth Police Station continued till late at night.