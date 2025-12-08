 Jalgaon: Khatik Community Earns Praise For Preventing 8 Child Marriages At Mass Wedding
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneJalgaon: Khatik Community Earns Praise For Preventing 8 Child Marriages At Mass Wedding

Jalgaon: Khatik Community Earns Praise For Preventing 8 Child Marriages At Mass Wedding

The Khatik community organisation organised a community marriage ceremony on Sunday, but the parents of eight minor children were refused permission to marry them as soon as the birth registration showed that they were girls. The parents were satisfied after being assured that they would be married in a community marriage ceremony after the children reached the legal marriageable age.

Vijay PathakUpdated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 07:50 PM IST
article-image
Jalgaon: Khatik Community Earns Praise For Preventing 8 Child Marriages At Mass Wedding | FP Image (Representative Pic)

Jalgaon: The Khatik community organisation organised a community marriage ceremony on Sunday, but the parents of eight minor children were refused permission to marry them as soon as the birth registration showed that they were girls. The parents were satisfied after being assured that they would be married in a community marriage ceremony after the children reached the legal marriageable age.

Today, as the number of girls is decreasing, it is seen that girls are being married off due to a lack of financial resources. A mass marriage ceremony was organised in Iqra College in Jalgaon on Sunday. The marriage of boys and girls whose financial condition is poor or whose children do not have parental support was arranged free of cost in this ceremony.

Marriage registration was done for that. When the dates of birth of the boys and girls were checked before the marriage, it was found that six girls and two boys were minors. Hence, the organisers refused to arrange the marriage of these eight boys and girls  as it was a legal obligation.

When the parents insisted, they were explained that these children could not be married as per the Child Marriage Prevention Act; otherwise the parents were made aware that they could be punished and fined as per the law.

FPJ Shorts
Ex-PM Khaleda Zia's UK Evacuation Faces Fresh Delay As Air Ambulance Withdraws Dhaka Landing Request
Ex-PM Khaleda Zia's UK Evacuation Faces Fresh Delay As Air Ambulance Withdraws Dhaka Landing Request
VIDEO: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Sport Matching Denim Jackets, Set Social Media Ablaze With Viral Twinning Moment
VIDEO: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Sport Matching Denim Jackets, Set Social Media Ablaze With Viral Twinning Moment
IND Vs SA 1st T20I: When And Where To Watch Cuttack T20 Live?
IND Vs SA 1st T20I: When And Where To Watch Cuttack T20 Live?
VIDEO: Mahua Moitra Accuses BJP Of Using 'Vande Mataram' As Electoral Tool Ahead Of 2026 West Bengal Assembly Polls
VIDEO: Mahua Moitra Accuses BJP Of Using 'Vande Mataram' As Electoral Tool Ahead Of 2026 West Bengal Assembly Polls
Read Also
Ayodhya Trip Turns Tragic: Jalgaon Woman Killed, 15 Hurt In Bus-Trailer Collision
article-image

The concerned parents were satisfied when the organisers promised to arrange the marriage of these children in a mass marriage ceremony after they reached the prescribed age of marriage. Except for these eight marriages, the remaining marriages were arranged. Today, this community is being praised for recognising its social responsibility and taking a tough decision.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jalgaon Collector Rohan Ghuge Pledges To Surpass Flag Day Target; Contributes ₹10,000

Jalgaon Collector Rohan Ghuge Pledges To Surpass Flag Day Target; Contributes ₹10,000

Three Leopards Rescued Near Naikwade Dam; Panic Eases In Nashik Villages

Three Leopards Rescued Near Naikwade Dam; Panic Eases In Nashik Villages

Niphad Wakes To 6.4°C Chill; Fog And Cold Wave Sweep Through Nashik

Niphad Wakes To 6.4°C Chill; Fog And Cold Wave Sweep Through Nashik

Jalgaon: Khatik Community Earns Praise For Preventing 8 Child Marriages At Mass Wedding

Jalgaon: Khatik Community Earns Praise For Preventing 8 Child Marriages At Mass Wedding

Mumbai-Pune Expressway Missing Link Project: India’s Tallest Road Cable-Stayed Bridge Rises In...

Mumbai-Pune Expressway Missing Link Project: India’s Tallest Road Cable-Stayed Bridge Rises In...