Three Leopards Rescued Near Naikwade Dam; Panic Eases In Nashik Villages

There is an atmosphere of fear among farmers and citizens due to increasing leopard activity in Nashik district. Against this backdrop, the forest department rescued three leopards near Naikwade Dam in the Gangamalungi forest area for three consecutive days, while one leopard was also trapped in a cage in Talwade Shivar. All the leopards have been safely rescued and kept in Gangapur Nursery.

The movement of leopards in the forest area around Naikwade Dam on Talwade–Rohile Road had caused panic among farmers. Citizens demanded that cages be installed in the area. Accordingly, cages were placed at three locations under the Nashik forest area. Three leopards were trapped in these cages for three consecutive days from Tuesday to Thursday, giving relief to residents.

Also, on Monday, a leopard got trapped in a cage installed in the field of Hemant Bodke in Talwa.