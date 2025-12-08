Niphad Wakes To 6.4°C Chill; Fog And Cold Wave Sweep Through Nashik |

Nashik: A sharp drop in temperature was recorded across Niphad Tahsil early Monday morning, as an intense cold wave swept through the region. At the Wheat Research Centre in Kundewadi, the minimum temperature plummeted to 6.4°C, marking the lowest reading of this winter so far. While Sunday night showed signs of mild winter chill, the sudden dip in temperature at dawn left residents shivering.



According to the weather department at the Wheat Research Centre, the minimum temperature, which was 11°C on Sunday, suddenly fell to 6.4°C, signalling a steep decline. Lasalgaon recorded a minimum of 7.2°C, while Rui reported the lowest at 5.63°C. With the biting cold intensifying, villagers across several areas lit bonfires to keep warm. Foggy conditions were also observed on roads during the early hours.



Meanwhile, the unexpected cold wave has raised concerns in the agricultural sector. Grape growers, in particular, are alarmed. Vineyards—already recovering from the impact of excessive rains—are currently in the crucial ‘berry setting’ stage. A sudden fall in temperature at this delicate phase can cause grape berries to crack, adding to the woes of farmers.



Farmers have started implementing immediate protective measures to safeguard the crops, including creating smoke in vineyards using tools, grass, and crop residue.





While wheat and gram crops are expected to benefit from the increased cold, agricultural experts have warned that onion crops may face a higher risk of aphid and blight infestation. Farmers have been advised to carry out timely spraying of appropriate pesticides as per expert recommendations.



The weather department has forecast that similar cold conditions may continue for the next two to three days. Citizens and farmers have been urged to take necessary precautions.