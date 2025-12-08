Nashik: After 5 Months, Birhad Agitation Ends As Govt Withdraws Contract Hiring In Ashram Schools |

Nashik: The Birhad agitation, which had been ongoing for the past five months, finally came to an end on Sunday. The agitation was launched against the decision to introduce private, contract-based recruitment in the Tribal Development Department’s Ashram Schools. After Tribal Development Minister Ashok Uike announced the withdrawal of the outsourced recruitment process, the protesters decided to call off their agitation.



The protest had begun in July 2025, after the department announced in May that teachers and non-teaching staff working on a daily-wage basis would be replaced through a contract-based hiring system. Hundreds of protesters had staged a sit-in at the Tribal Development Department’s office at Trimbak Naka in Nashik, causing traffic disruption.

Despite several attempts at negotiation, the protesters remained firm on their demands. Finally, following the minister’s assurance that the outsourced recruitment process would be withdrawn, the protesters announced on Sunday that they were ending the protest.