 Nashik: Five Devotees Killed As Car Plunges 800 Feet Into Valley On Saptashrungi Ghat
In a heartbreaking incident on the Saptashrungi Ghat Road today, five devotees lost their lives when their Innova car plunged into a deep valley. The victims were residents of Pimpalgaon Baswant (Taluka Niphad) and had come for the darshan of Goddess Saptashrungi.

Milind Sajgure Updated: Sunday, December 07, 2025, 08:54 PM IST
According to preliminary information, the vehicle (MH 15 BN 0555) was returning after darshan when it lost control at a dangerous curve near the Ratanwadi picnic point. The car broke through a weak protective wall and fell approximately 800 to 1,200 feet into the valley. There were seven people in the car; five died on the spot.



Local villagers from Nanduri and Saptashrungi, police, emergency services, and disaster management teams rushed to the site. The steep valley made the rescue operation extremely difficult. A large crowd gathered on the ghat road, causing a temporary traffic disruption.

Residents and devotees expressed strong anger, stating that the accident occurred due to poor road safety measures—weak barriers, lack of proper warning signs, inadequate maintenance, and incomplete protective structures. They alleged that despite funds being sanctioned, the Public Works Department (PWD) neglected the road, putting thousands of devotees at risk.

Saptashrungi Gram Panchayat Deputy Sarpanch Sandeep Benke and member Rajesh Gavali openly blamed the PWD, claiming they ignored repeated complaints, protests, and roadblock requests by locals. They demanded that a case of culpable homicide be filed against the responsible officials.

Names of the deceased (as per initial information):

Kirti Patel (50)

Rasila Patel (50)

Vitthal Patel (65)

Lata Patel (60)

Pachan Patel (60)

Maniben Patel (60)
(All residents of Pimpalgaon Baswant, Niphad)

Police have begun further investigation to confirm identities and determine the exact cause of the accident. The tragedy has left the Saptashrungi and Nanduri areas engulfed in grief and anger.

