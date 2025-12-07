Nashik Shalarth ID Scam: Nitin Upasani Allegedly Took ₹3-5 Lakh Per Proposal, EOW Probe Reveals |

Nashik: After the arrest of former Deputy Director of Education Nitin Upasani by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in connection with the fake Shalarth ID scam, several shocking details have come to light. During the investigation, it has emerged that Upasani had allegedly accepted ₹3 to ₹5 lakh per proposal.

Considering that the number of fake beneficiaries is over 1,000, the total amount received as bribes could be enormous. Meanwhile, Upasani has claimed that the signatures on the proposals are not his.



This case from Nashik has created a stir across the state’s education sector, and all eyes are now on what further revelations the investigation will bring. Upasani is currently being interrogated in EOW custody, which ends on Monday, Dec 8.



Due to ineligible teachers receiving salaries, the government has suffered a direct financial loss. In the same case, a complaint has also been filed at the Nashik Road Police Station against Uday Panchbhai, Accounts Officer, and Rajmohan Sharma, Salary Section Superintendent, attached to the Deputy Director of Education’s office. The involvement of several institution heads, officers, and staff members has become evident.





Earlier, the EOW had seized documents from Manoj Patil (Dhule) and Nilesh Patil (Jalgaon). Based on information from these documents, Nitin Upasani was taken into custody. So far, six people have been arrested in this case.